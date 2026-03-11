No Smoking Day 2026: 7 science-backed tips from doctors to quit smoking successfully

Here are the 7 science-backed strategies from doctors to quit smoking successfully this No Smoking Day 2026 and take the first step toward a healthier life.

Smoking is injurious to your health and quitting it is even more important for the betterment of your health. Nicotine addiction affects the body and the brain; thus, most people have trouble quitting even after trying many times and practising various ways. But you need to worry as Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, is here to help you with 7 science-backed techniques that have been shown to improve the odds of successfully quitting smoking.

7 Science-Backed Tips to Quit Smoking

Here are seven science-based tips to help you go tobacco-free:

1. Establish a Quit Date

When a person has a specific date on which they will no longer smoke cigarettes, it allows them to prepare mentally for quitting. Doctors suggest setting this date within two weeks so smokers have both time and motivation to quit.

2. Identify Your Smoking Triggers

Routines associated with smoking are often linked to drink (coffee), stress and socialisation, which makes identifying what triggers an urge to smoke a critical part of stopping. Once identified, you can create alternate options (e.g., chewing gum, going for a walk, deep breathing).

3. Explore Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

There are four major types of nicotine replacement therapies available: patches, gum, lozenges and inhalers that provide time released doses of nicotine without all of the toxic chemicals present in cigarettes, and can help the body adjust.

4. Seek Professional Help to Quit Smoking

Your doctor or a counselor can provide support through a variety of means: they may be able to prescribe medication for cravings, provide tips on how to manage cravings or teach you behaviour management techniques. Studies have shown that patients who have received professional help are much more successful at quitting than those who try to quit by themselves.

You may like to read

5. Stay Physically Active to Reduce Cravings

Physical activity helps to reduce both cravings and withdrawal symptoms, and even short 10-minute burst of activity (like a brisk walk) will help to reduce your desire to smoke and enhance your mood due to an increase in endorphins.

6. Owning Your Decision: "Cold Turkey" Approach

While medical support is highly effective, many individuals prefer the "cold turkey" method stopping completely and immediately. This approach is rooted in the mental shift of making a definitive, absolute choice.

7. Be Kind to Yourself During the Quitting Journey

Quitting smoking is often a long series of events rather than just one event. Even successful former smokers generally quit after several attempts. To learn from past relapses so you can achieve long-term success, it is best to think of them as learning experiences rather than failures.

Health Benefits you Experience After Quitting Smoking

The good news is as soon as you quit, you start getting immediate health benefits. After only 20 minutes, your heart rate goes back to normal. Within a day, your blood's carbon monoxide level also falls back into place. In just 2-3 weeks, you will start to lower your odds of having a heart attack. In the long run, you will also lower your chance of getting lung cancer and other cancers.

Quitting is an attainable goal, and with the proper support and strategies, the goal of being smoke-free can become a reality, take that FIRST step NOW!

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.