Nicotine in cigarettes increases the pressure on the heart and arteries. It makes the arteries small and hard, making it difficult for them to do their job. ©Shutterstock.

According to the figures of the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths worldwide, about 12.8% of the total of all deaths. Hypertension or high blood pressure has been clinically linked to quite a few potentially fatal conditions like aneurysm, heart attack, stroke, heart failure and kidney disease. So, it is but natural that the death toll of this condition is pretty high.

There are tons of research that have proved the efficacy of exercise in having your blood pressure tamed and keeping your heart healthy. Now, a new research says that hula dance, a form of exercise, can be effective in controlling your blood pressure levels.

Hula dance is the traditional dance of Hawaii. Native Hawaiians do not believe in medication. Moreover, they are unable to afford it. Hula dance is their way of taking care of the heart and blood pressure. So, researchers at the department of Native Hawaiian Health at the University of Hawaii, conducted a study on the effectiveness of this dance form on BP. According to the findings of the study, published at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Hypertension 2019 Scientific Sessions, 250 Native Hawaiians, (average age 58 years, 80 per cent female) who practised hula dance, were able to decrease their blood pressure level to under 130/80 mmHg (current normal level of blood pressure in patients without diabetes) and reduce the risk of a heart attack, as compared to those who didn’t. So, while you are taking your medication for hypertension you might want to take up hula dance classes too. Here are some other things you can do to reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

Reduce sodium in your diet

While exercise decreases the efforts put in by the heart to deliver blood, sodium does the opposite. Sodium decreases the ability of the kidney to remove water. As the water level increases in the body, your blood vessels have to put in more efforts to deliver oxygen to the kidney. This increases the blood pressure in your body. Remove sodium salts from your diet, and add low-sodium alternatives. According to Mayo clinic research, removing sodium can reduce blood pressure by about 5 to 6 mm Hg in high blood pressure patients.

Weight training

The weight that you lift during a weight training session will increase your blood pressure during the workout. But in the long run, it will strengthen your heart. However, you need to start slow. Don’t do too much too soon. Avoid picking up heavy loads in the starting. This can cause a serious spike in your blood pressure causing chest pain or pressure. Also, practise weight training under the supervision of a professional trainer. Without proper form, breathing pattern and posture, the risk of injury increases. If done correctly, weight training can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

Quit smoking

Smoking is a complete no-no if you want to keep your heart healthy. Nicotine in cigarettes increases the pressure on the heart and arteries. It makes the arteries small and hard, making it difficult for them to do their job. This is how smoking increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.