No, COVID-19 Doesn’t Infect Blood Vessels Despite High Clot Risk, Says Study

According to one of the immunologists, the body's inflammatory response had a big effect on the cardiovascular system because they work together to fight infection -- the blood delivers the immune cells to the site of infection and makes blood clots if the blood vessel is damaged.

Does COVID-19 cause infection in the blood vessels? No, according to the experts, vascular disease in Covid-19 is not caused by a viral infection of blood vessels as the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not infect the channels of blood distribution in the body.

Covid infection is known to increase the severe risk of blood clots in patients and cause cardiovascular complications. But researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) found that the complications of Covid-19 are triggered by inflammation caused by infected airway cells, and not blood vessels, as previously thought. Talking about the findings of the study, one of the researchers said, "At least 40 per cent of patients that are hospitalized with Covid-19 are at high risk of blood clots, and anti-coagulation therapies are now being routinely used." She further added, "There have been many studies attempting to prove whether the virus is infecting cells of the inner blood vessel wall or not. By conducting our experiments using real, infectious viruses rather than fragments of the virus's spike protein, we can definitively say it is not."

Relationship Between Virus And Blood Vessels

Published in Clinical and translational Immunology, the study also clarifies a key debate about the relationship between the virus and the lining of the blood vessels. Using sophisticated microscopy facilities, the researchers tracked where the virus travelled in the cells and visualized how blood vessels respond to the live virus.

"When our immune system works well, it clears the virus from our bodies. But sometimes it goes into overdrive and we get an overblown inflammatory response causing complications -- in the case of Covid-19, this is often blood clots, when there shouldn't be any," Labzin said. "Knowing that it is inflammation causing these cardiovascular complications arising from Covid-19 rather than the virus itself will help us develop the right treatments, and a better understanding of how and why these complications arise," Labzin said.

