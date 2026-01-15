Nipah Virus Symptoms 2026: 5 Deadliest Signs You Are Infected With NiV

Nipah Virus Symptoms: Two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal's Barasat have put health authorities on high alert. Amid the disease outbreak, doctors share the symptoms of the deadly virus and its prevention measures.

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: After a gap of almost 19 years, one of the most deadliest and contagious viruses in the world is back - Nipah virus is back!

As of now two nurses from the North-24 Parganas, Barasat in West Bengal, have tested positive for the notorious virus. Both the patients are critical.

"One has slipped into coma, and the other patient is on life support," officials told the media.

Nipah Virus 2026: Dangerous Symptoms of The NiV Infection

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a rare but extremely deadly zoonotic virus that can spread rapidly from infected fruit bats to animals and then to humans. The virus also has the potential to jump from human-to-human through close human contact.

What makes the virus so lethal? With a fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%, early detection is critical. Health experts warn that Nipah symptoms can progress rapidly from mild fever to life-threatening brain inflammation within days.

Here are the top 5 deadliest Nipah virus symptoms you should never ignore:

High Fever With Severe Headache

The first sign that one cannot ignore is high fever, accompanied by severe body ache and chills. Persistent headache and muscle pain can also show up when you are infected with the Nipah virus (NiV).

How is Nipah virus infection fever different from common flu? Experts say that unlike common viral fevers, this does not subside easily and may worsen within 24 48 hours.

Acute Encephalitis (Brain Inflammation)

Another warning signs is brain inflammation that can lead to confusion, brain fog, disorientation, and altered consciousness. This mainly happens because the virus directly attacks the brain cells in its advanced stage. This can sometimes push the patient into coma also.

Severe Respiratory Distress

Many patients develop breathing difficulties, persistent cough, or chest tightness. Respiratory involvement increases the risk of human-to-human transmission and is often associated with poorer outcomes.

Seizures and Loss of Consciousness

As the infection progresses, patients may experience seizures, fainting, or loss of consciousness. These symptoms signal advanced neurological damage and require immediate intensive care.

Coma Within Days

In severe cases, Nipah infection can push patients into a coma within 24 48 hours after neurological symptoms appear. This rapid deterioration is what makes the virus particularly deadly.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Beware, the virus in back and it clearly means the world is at high risk of another outbreak if proper precautions is not being taken. So, how to stay safe from the Nipah Virus Infection?

Safety Tips To Prevent Nipah Virus Infection

Here are the safety measures that one needs to follow in order to stay safe:

Wear proper mask whenever you step out in the crowd. Do not keep delaying doctor visit if you encounter any of the signs mentioned above. Do not depend too much on OTC medications. Make sure to consult a doctor immediately if you have high fever, persistent headache and nausea. Isolate yourself immediately if you come in close contact with anyone showing nipah virus symptoms.

Nipah virus is not just another viral infection - it is fast-progressing and often fatal. If you or someone around you experiences fever with neurological or respiratory symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Early isolation and supportive treatment can save lives. Stay alert, Stay safe!

