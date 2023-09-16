Nipah Virus Symptoms: 10 Signs You May Be Infected

Although the Nipah virus initially causes only minor symptoms including headaches, muscle aches, exhaustion, and nausea, as the illness worsens, these symptoms could turn fatal.

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic (animal to human) virus that can potentially spread through contaminated food or directly between individuals who are infected by the virus. It can cause a variety of illnesses in infected individuals, including asymptomatic (subclinical) infection, acute respiratory sickness, and deadly encephalitis (a brain-damaging disorder which can kill the patient). Additionally, the virus can cause serious illness in pigs and other animals, costing producers a great deal of money.

The Nipah virus is a public health concern because it affects a wide variety of animals and people, even though it has only been associated with a small number of confirmed outbreaks throughout Asia.

As cases are on the rise in Kerala, here is a list of all the symptoms of the Nipah virus that one should never ignore.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus Infection

Look out for these 10 telltale signs of the Nipah virus after you have contracted it from the carrier:

Fever, accompanied by muscle aches and joint pain Persistent headache Muscle discomfort, myalgia Vomiting Diarrhoea

Severe signs could include:

Brain inflammation, also known as Encephalitis Seizures in a coma Death from respiratory distress

People who have the Nipah virus infection sometimes show no symptoms at all. In common cases, these mild to severe signs of Nipah virus infection can appear anywhere between 4 and 14 days after the virus has been exposed.

Note: It's critical to get medical assistance right away if you believe you may have been exposed to the Nipah virus.

