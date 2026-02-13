Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026: Deadly Bat-Borne Virus Can Cause Permanent Brain Damage, Coma, Cardiac Arrest - Expert Warns

Nipah Virus Outbreak 2026: Dr. Mahendra J V shares the top warning signs that a Nipah-infected patient ay develop after contracting the strain. Read on to know more about this virus.

Nipah Virus Explained: What Happens Inside the Body After It Enters the Bloodstream; How It Attacks the Brain

Nipah Virus Outbreak In 2026: As health authorities remain on alert following fresh Nipah virus concerns in parts of South Asia, medical experts are urging the public to stay informed and cautious rather than alarmed. Nipah virus is a rare but deadly zoonotic infection that targets the brain, often presenting as viral encephalitis with symptoms ranging from fever and headache to seizures, coma, and long-term neurological damage. In India, past outbreaks have largely been reported from Kerala and parts of West Bengal, while Bangladesh and several Southeast Asian countries continue to record periodic cases, making early detection and prevention critical.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mahendra J V, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurology, Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, explains how the virus spreads, the warning signs people should not ignore, and why strict isolation and preventive measures remain the strongest defense against this high-fatality infection.

Human-to-Human Transmission of Nipah Virus: How Respiratory Droplets Increase Risk

Nipah virus is like any other viral encephalitis, meaning patients present with headache, vomiting, fever, altered sensorium, and seizures (fits). We suspect Nipah virus if there is an outbreak in and around the area; the commonest in India at this point is in Kerala and Kolkata, West Bengal. It is also very common in Bangladesh and Southeast Asian countries.

Dr. Mahendra J V explains that Nipah virus transmission primarily occurs through bats, with flying foxes serving as the natural reservoir. The virus spreads when infected bats feed on fruits and humans subsequently consume these partially eaten fruits, leading to animal-to-human transmission. Additionally, once a person is infected, human-to-human transmission can occur through respiratory droplets, particularly during close contact.

Nipah Virus Symptoms: What Is Viral Encephalitis? How NiV Attacks The Brain

The only way to prevention is not to eat contaminated fruits, especially in bat-infested areas. If a patient is suspected of having Nipah virus, they must be isolated, and caregivers should be very careful. They must use social distancing, hand hygiene, and measures to prevent respiratory droplets. Treatment is all symptomatic, involving control of fever, taking care of the airway, managing coma, and administering anti-seizure medicines. The prognosis is not good, with a mortality rate of almost 40 to 50%. As mentioned, treatment is symptomatic. There are some experimental antiviral medications like Ribavirin that have been used in the treatment of Nipah virus.

Any viral infection of the brain is called encephalitis. To cause encephalitis, a patient must have altered sensorium, which is coma. If any of these viral encephalitides affect memory centers in the brain, like the cortex, temporal lobe, or hippocampus, patients will end up with memory loss. Patients might improve, but they will have retrograde amnesia, meaning they will not remember whatever has happened. As an aftereffect of this infection, they can have memory loss.

Long-term consequences of any brain infection can cause memory loss, predominantly associated with viral encephalitis.

