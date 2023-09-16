Nipah Virus Is Spreading Rapidly: Avoid These 3 Fruits to Stay Safe

Concern about catching the Nipah virus infection? Avoid eating these 3 fruits during the outbreak.

Nipah is spreading its tentacles in Kerala. As of now, the state has logged 6 cases of the infection, out of which 2 have already succumbed to the complications. Nipah is a zoonotic virus infection that spreads to humans through infected animals and fruits. One of the very well-known carriers of this virus is the bats. They can spread the virus through the fruits that they usually eat. At a time when Nipah cases are on the rise in Kerala, let's understand how fruits catch the virus and which fruits are these that carry the virus.

Can Nipah Spread Through Fruits?

Yes, the Nipah virus can spread through contaminated fruits and through direct contact between sick animals and humans. How do these fruit contaminates happen? These fruits become contaminated when any of the infected animals bite them. Afterwards, if somebody eats that fruit, the virus enters the body and the person contracts the infection.

Which Fruits Should One Avoid?

There is no specific list of fruits that one should avoid eating during a Nipah virus outbreak. However, it is important to be aware that the virus can be transmitted through contaminated food and water, including fruits.

Fruits that are more likely to be contaminated with the Nipah virus include:

Fruit that has been bitten by a bat or another animal that is diseased. Fruits that have fallen to the ground and have been contaminated by bat spit or droppings. Fruits that have been kept in locations where bats have lived.

During a Nipah virus outbreak, it is advised to refrain from consuming any fruits you are doubtful of. Fruits should always be completely washed with soap and water before consumption if you decide to consume them.

The following particular fruits have previously been connected to Nipah virus outbreaks:

Guavas Dates Lychees

If you are worried about contracting the Nipah virus, it is advised to stay away from these fruits when an outbreak is occurring.

It's also crucial to remember that the Nipah virus can endure for a number of days in fruit juices. Therefore, it is better to refrain from consuming fruit juices manufactured from fruits whose identity you are doubtful.

During an outbreak of the Nipah virus, it is advised to err on the side of caution and stay away from any fruit that you are dubious about.

