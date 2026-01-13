Nipah Virus Alert Issued In Jharkhand: Strict Surveillance, Mandatory Testing, Isolation - How Deadly Is The NiV Virus Infection?

Nipah virus is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus that causes Nipah virus infection in humans and other animals, a disease with a very high mortality rate

Nipah Virus Back In India: From Eating The Brain To Causing Inflammation, 9 Warning Signs of Nipah Infection

Nipah Virus: Is India heading towards another pandemic like situation? In the last 24 hours, West Bengal has reported 2 cases of the highly contagious virus, creating a panic among people about another viral outbreak.

Two nurses have tested positive for the NiV virus infection in West Bengal's Barasat district on Tuesday. According to the latest reports, both the infected patients are in isolation and have developed critical signs of the virus infection.

From breathing trouble to severe infection in the lungs, both the infected patients are currently battling for their lives in ICU and are on ventilator (in medical terms - on life support).

State government officials said the two patients had travelled to Purba Bardhaman on personal work. Contact-tracing is therefore being done across North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, and Nadia districts. The State government has also launched three helpline numbers 03323330180, 9874708858, 9836046212 for public queries.

Jharkhand On High Alert For Nipah Virus: How To Stay Safe?

An alert has been issued in Jharkhand after two suspected cases of Nipah virus were detected in neighbouring West Bengal, an official.

The State's health ministry has issued a set of guidelines over surveillance and public awareness, he said.

Nipah Virus Returns: How Deadly Is The Virus?

Nipah virus is one of the most notorious viruses that has the potential to evade human immunity and cause severe respiratory illnesses. It is a notifiable disease, with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, requiring immediate reporting to the Central government.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus infection is a zoonosis, that is, a disease transmitted from animals to humans. The virus belongs to a genus termed Henipavirus (subfamily Paramyxovirinae). The natural host of the virus is fruit bats belonging to the family Pteropodidae. Pigs can also act as intermediate hosts.

Speaking to the media about the current situation in Jharkhand, Health Minister Irfan Ansari said, "I have given instructions that strict surveillance, a rapid reporting system, and public awareness programmes should be implemented in all districts so that people receive complete information about the symptoms, prevention, and precautions related to the disease, and to prevent any outbreak in Jharkhand."

Nipah Virus: Can It Lead To Another Pandemic?

In the year 2019, the world saw the emergence of one of the deadliest virus outbreak - the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). From damaging the lungs, to causing drop in oxygen levels, to triggering severe pneumonia symptoms, the virus caused massive deaths across the globe.

After 7 years, now that a new virus (similar tendencies to wreck havoc inside the human body) is making a comeback, many fears this is a warning indicator of another pandemic. However, experts have stated that 'there is no need to panic right now'.

Although, highly contagious, NiV virus is far from becoming a pandemic threat. However, it is important to keep a close check on the symptoms and follow safety precautions to stay safe.

What Symptoms Should One Look Out For?

With the sudden spike in cases, it is important to keep a check on the symptoms. Here are some of the common signs that one should never ignore: fever, muscle pain, sore throat, and respiratory problems. In severe cases, patients can develop respiratory distress, convulsions, and disorientation due to inflammation of the brain. Late onset of encephalitis can also occur. Sometimes a person can have an asymptomatic infection and be a carrier of Nipah and not show any symptoms.

