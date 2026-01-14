Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: Infected Patient Slips Into Coma, Over 120 Contacts In Home Isolation - Can NiV Infection Lead To Death?

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: According to the latest reports, both the patients who have tested positive for the highly contagious NiV are in critical condition. One patient has slipped into a coma. Read on to know how deadly the virus is.

Nipah Virus Alert In West Bengal: Seven years after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the world, West Bengal now faces the threat of another dangerous viral outbreak. Reports suggest that the Nipah virus has resurfaced in the state after 19 years, with two nurses from the Barasat district testing positive. What has heightened concern among health authorities is that both patients are currently in critical condition in the ICU, and one has reportedly slipped into a coma.

Officials handling the situation have confirmed that over 120 individuals have come in close contact with the two infected nurses, and that they are all placed under home isolation.

Talking about how the health authorities are planning to contain the spread of the virus, government officials have assured that both private and public hospitals in West Bengal are preparing for any adverse rise in the number of cases. The IDBGH (Infectious Diseases and Beleghata General Hospital) in Kolkata has prepared a unit for Nipah virus patients, officials said on Tuesday. An expert committee has been formed, helpline numbers have been launched, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed for all hospitals. Medical facilities are required to follow the SOP to contain the virus and stop its spread.

"Do not panic but stay alert. We have already started contact tracing and an SOP has been developed and deployed," West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty had said on Monday (January 12, 2026).

Nipah Is Back: Are We Heading Towards Another Pandemic?

In the year 2019, the world saw the emergence of one of the deadliest viruses SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19 infection. The outbreak was so deadly that it led to the deaths of millions within a span of a year. From triggering severe pneumonia symptoms to causing a sudden drop in blood oxygen, the virus outbreak was one of the worst health situations after the Ebola outbreak that mankind had ever battled.

As news about the re-emergence of another similar deadly virus called Nipah is all over the headlines, fears about another pandemic-like situation are triggering panic across the country. Are we heading towards another pandemic? Let's understand the current status of the outbreak and know the severity of the epidemic.

What Is Nipah Virus? Key Things To Know About The NiV Infection

Nipah virus is one of the most contagious viruses in the world, which comes with the ability to evade the human immune system and attack the respiratory system. As two cases of the virus are being closely monitored by the health officials, let's learn the notorious behaviour of this virus, and how the body reacts after getting contracted by it.

In its latest report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly contagious and potentially fatal zoonotic virus that can spread rapidly from infected fruit bats to humans and also through human-to-human contact. This can be through any infected surfaces, sneeze, body fluid, etc.

The history of the origin of this virus dates back to 1998, when it was first identified during an outbreak in Malaysia. Ever since it emergence, the virus has caused sporadic but deadly outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia, including India.

