Nimrat Kaur Calls Out Body Shaming Trolls With Inspiring Weight Loss Story

Nimrat Kaur was recently trolled for her weight and the kind of clothes she wore by internet trolls. Addressing the problem, she took to her Instagram to share her weight loss journey. She also emphasized the need to mind your own business. Nimrat had put on almost 15 pounds for her role as Bimla Devi in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She just wrote a heartfelt essay and included before-and-after photos of herself with the weight increase and after losing it.
In the follow-up pictures, she wrote a long note about how people around her reacted to her eating habits when she was trying to gain weight for the movie.
Nimrat Kaur in the pictures wrote a long note expressing her disappointment and calling out the trolls. She wrote, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime. This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me."
Social Media Negativity Can Lead To Mental Health Problems
Just when we thought that every kind of trolling took a backseat and people are accepting other people who they are, there are a whole species of trolls on the internet. But before these trolls know it, their comments take a turn for the worst and take the form of fat-shaming, racism, etc.