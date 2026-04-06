Nighttime sweating: 7 hidden health conditions you need to track daily #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Night sweats may either constitute a minor inconvenience or a symptom of a more serious health condition. Though the frequent perspiration at night is sometimes harmless it should not be neglected.

It is unpleasant and even frightening to wake up soaked in sweat. Although occasional night sweats can be attributed to room temperature or excessive bedding when you are constantly getting incidences of night sweats then it might be a symptom of a health condition. Health experts insist that night sweats should not be overlooked particularly when they are accompanied by other symptoms.

What are night sweats?

Night sweats are excessive sweating during sleep that is so intense that it can wet clothes or bedding. The true night sweats as described by the Mayo Clinic do not always relate to environmental factors and can be associated with health conditions or hormonal variations.

Seven causes of nighttime sweating

Hormonal changes (menopause): Menopause is one of the most widespread causes of night sweats in women. The hot flashes and excessive sweating at the time of sleep can be caused by fluctuating estrogen levels. Infections: Night sweats may be caused by some infections where the body is fighting off an illness. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conditions like tuberculosis, HIV and bacterial infections are usually attributed to excessive sweating at night. Anxiety and stress: According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) anxiety and stress cause the body to respond to the fight-or-flight reactions which contribute to the body sweating during sleep as well. Drugs: Night sweats may also occur as a side effect of some drugs such as antidepressants and other drugs that reduce fever. Healthcare professionals claim that excessive sweating can be caused by alterations in the normal body temperature control caused by medication. Diabetes and low blood sugar: Diabetic individuals can have night sweats because of low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia). The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the need to control the level of sugar in the blood so as to avoid complications such as the symptom of sweating. Hormonal disorders: Night sweats may also be caused by disorders of hormone secretion like thyroid disorders. According to experts hyperthyroidism which is an excessive activity of thyroid can lead to excess sweating with an increase in body temperature and metabolism. Certain Cancers: There are also cases where night sweats can be associated with serious conditions like lymphoma. Experts note that night sweats that are unexplainable particularly in combination with weight loss or fever need to be assessed by a physician.

When is it time to visit the doctor?

Sweating every now and then is usually not harmful but healthcare professionals recommend medical consultation in case of night sweats:

Occur frequently

Break your sleep habit

Have a fever, weight loss or incessant fatigue

How to manage night sweats

Experts recommend night sweats can be managed through lifestyle modification or treatment depending on the cause. It includes:

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Having a cool or ventilated bedroom

Using light clothes with good breathability

Avoiding spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol before bed

Dealing with stress using relaxation methods

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.