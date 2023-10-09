Nighttime Heart Failure Symptoms: 5 Dangerous Signs of Heart Failure That Can Appear When You Are Sleeping

Beware! These 5 signs and symptoms of heart failure can show up at night.

Heart failure (HF), also known as congestive heart failure, is a condition that develops when your heart doesn't pump enough blood for your body's needs. This happens when the heart can't fill enough blood, which can often cause blood backup or fluid buildup, causing difficulty in breathing. As per the reports, heart failure affects over 10 million Indians today and is a progressive condition leading to repeated hospitalizations and cardiac deaths.

Warning Symptoms of Heart Failure

The symptoms of heart failure can vary from person to person. However, the most common symptoms that can appear at nighttime include:

Shortness of breath (dyspnea) Extreme fatigue and weakness Swelling in the legs, ankles, and abdomen Rapid or irregular heartbeat Persistent coughing or wheezing

Lifestyle Habits To Keep The Heart Healthy

Some of the other signs include reduced ability to exercise or engage in physical activity, increased need to urinate, or sudden weight gain. Individuals can work #2getherForAHealthyHeart through preventive measures and therapy adherence and manage the condition:

Adopting a Healthy Lifestyle

People at risk of HF should maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking, and reduce alcohol consumption.

Manage Conditions

Heart failure usually occurs due to other medical issues such as CAD, diabetes, blood pressure, etc. Therefore, monitoring and managing other medical conditions is vital to avert the risk of HF.

Medication Adherence

Cardiologists often prescribe medication as the first line of treatment for HF, making it essential for the patients to adhere to the prescribed medications.

How To Spot a Heart Failure?

HF Diagnosis involves physical examination, blood testing, and imaging. Your healthcare provider will use your test results to determine the type and class of HF and outline a line of treatment depending on the severity of your condition. Early detection and management can significantly improve the quality of life and outcomes for individuals with heart failure." - Dr. Vishal Rastogi, DM Cardio, Escorts Fortis Hospital, New Delhi

