Night Streetlights And Diabetes: Study Finds A Strange Connection

Studies have also shown that light has the potential to trigger your autonomic nervous system and can easily invoke fight-or-flight responses

Light exposure at night is a factor that has often been overlooked in the medical literature as a potential risk for developing diabetes

A good sleep cycle is essential for our overall well-being. Sleep allows our mind to process information in a better way and rejuvenates the body, freeing it from toxins. Good sleep is associated with improved immunity and better cardiovascular health. Over the years, studies have found light, a less spoken-about hindrance to sleep. Even short-term deprivation of sleep can result in poor health outcomes. Light exposure at night is a factor that has often been overlooked in the medical literature. However, many new studies are finding associations between light exposure at night and the disturbed circadian rhythm of the body.

A new study has suggested that exposure to outdoor light may be in form of streetlights can put people at risk of developing diabetes. Diabetes Type 2 has always been preventable with people modifying their lifestyles. Hence, it might be a good idea to understand how a slight ray of light finds a way inside your sleek windows and its potential to cause harm in the long run.

Study and findings

The Study Outdoor light at night in relation to glucose homeostasis and diabetes in Chinese adults was published in Diabetologia, a journal of the European Association for the Study Of Diabetes. The research included over 98, 000 subjects who participated and most of them were above 18 years of age. The researchers from the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine in China found a correlation between diabetes risk and exposure to outdoor artificial light at night. The study showed that higher intensity of artificial outdoor light resulted in disturbed glucose homeostasis in the body. The study showed that chronic light exposure at night could emerge as a potential new risk factor for developing diabetes.

What might go wrong in sleeping with light?

Each one of us has a sleep-wakefulness cycle. In other words, it might be called the body clock or circadian rhythm. Light is known to synchronize this cycle. For a long time, sleep has been taken as a passive phase of the body. On the contrary, a sleep cycle comes with many important physiological changes that are essential for the proper functioning of the body. Even very dim light has the potential to disrupt this natural rhythm of sleeping and waking and can further disrupt the clock-related physiological processes. For instance, studies have shown that even dim exposure to light at night can affect the production of the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin. This will not just lower the production of the hormone but also reduce its metabolic and circulatory function such as anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory properties. Studies have also shown that light has the potential to trigger your autonomic nervous system and can easily invoke fight-or-flight responses.

More insulin production at night

Earlier a study had shown that when people slept with moderately to dim night lights even for a day, their bodies showed elevated heart rates and increased production of insulin, a condition that might be seen in insulin-resistant people. The researchers said that although the effects were not that monumental but chronic exposure can result in long-lasting changes in how the body functions.

Colour of the light also matters

As per experts, the colour of the light entering your room will affect your internal clock differently. Red or amber-coloured light has longer wavelengths and has been found to cause less disruption to the body clock. However, most experts agree that blue light must be avoided.

