Night shifts can turn your entire schedule topsy-turvy. It is no brainer that working in the night shift can give you a tough time. But, do you know that it can put women at the risk of early menopause? Yes, a study confirms so. According to a study published in the journal Human Reproduction, women who do night shifts even occasionally, are at a higher risk of early menopause, which can also lead to cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and memory problems. Furthermore, the study also revealed that women who had done continued night shifts for 20 months or more in the preceding two years had a nine per cent higher risk of early menopause.

According to lead author David Stock, from the University of Dalhousie in Canada, for those women who went through menopause before the age of 45, shift work seemed to be particularly vital. This could be owing to disruption of their circadian rhythms, stress or fatigue. Thus, women may also experience early menopause due to the stress of working late at night. Furthermore, stress hormones are also believed to disrupt sex hormones like oestrogen. Also, this could also increase the chance that a woman may stop ovulating. Surely, this study is an eye-opener. Here, we also brief you about the other health hazards of night shifts.

May interfere with your natural sleep rhythms

Working in the night shift forces your body to operate on a schedule which is against its natural circadian rhythms. So, it is not at all a good idea. A good night’s sleep is essential for your overall wellbeing. While you sleep, your body will be able to get rid of toxins, repairs injury, and reduces stress. But, night shift work tends to interfere with this process. So, the ones who work night shifts or rotating shifts also often don’t sleep enough, and long-term sleep deprivation can be harmful to you. You may feel tired and will be unable to focus on your task.

May raise your risk of heart attack

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, working the night shift lead to a seven-per cent increase in the likelihood that a person would suffer a heart attack. While another study published in the suggested that night shifts can cause heart disease. There are many known risk factors for coronary heart disease, like smoking, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and elevated body mass index (BMI).

May lead to depression

According to a study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, shift work has long been associated to increase risk factors for a list of health complications like obesity, stress and anxiety and depression. This is because of the disruption of certain biological processes, such as circadian rhythms. Also, the social isolation of shift work takes a psychological toll. So, various studies found that when compared to day workers, night workers had significantly lower levels of serotonin, a brain chemical that plays a key role in mood. Thus, the ones working in the night shifts may end up feeling depressed.

May put you at the risk of obesity

According to a study published in Obesity Reviews, night shift work was linked to a 29 per cent increased risk of becoming obese or overweight. The study revealed that night shift workers had a higher frequency of developing abdominal obesity which is characterized by visceral fat accumulation in the abdomen and is commonly associated with abnormal metabolic profiles (like insulin resistance). Moreover, permanent night workers showed a higher risk than rotating shift workers. There may be several possible reasons for the association between obesity and shift work. Poor diet and lack of exercise might be responsible as well along with hormonal imbalance. The hormone leptin plays a vital role in regulating one’s appetite; it helps make us feel full. But, shift work seems to lower the levels of leptin, so night workers just feel more hungry and end up eating more when compared to

the day workers.