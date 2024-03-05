  • ENG

Select Language

Tips For Energy Boost: What To Do And What Not To Do When You Are Working On A Night Shift?

Tips For Energy Boost: What To Do And What Not To Do When You Are Working On A Night Shift?
How To Get An Energy Boost While Working On Night Shift?

Night-shifts are very difficult to plan and execute however when you do not have varied options, you need to know the tricks to power-through the night. Here's how you can do that!

Written by Kinkini Gupta |Updated : March 5, 2024 10:52 PM IST

There are numerous professions that require people to stay up all might or at least half he night. Even with the best provisions, night-shifts can become very difficult, distressing and depressing for many people. Humans are not wired to stay up at night and sleep in the morning. This is completely against their normal circadian clock or the sleep-wake cycle. According to our circadian clock, proper sleep and night is required for keeping a balance of the hormones, letting our brain rest for an adequate time, letting our body and the organs rest and wake up with a fresh and rejuvenated mind. Sleeping late and waking up late has been termed harmful and risky for your health by many studies. However, in some circumstances people may not have much choice. But, what you can do is even amidst your busy night schedule, make sure that you eat good food, get enough sunlight during the day and stay healthy overall. Here's how you can do it all.

How To Have High Energy During Night-Shift Hours

Here are some basic steps that you must follow if you are a night-shift worker, read on till the end:

  1. Eating healthy is the first thing that you must do. Chuck all the foods that have zero nutrition. Those will bring your energy down.
  2. Only eat foods that will give you long-term better, better concentration and high energy.
  3. Keep your carbohydrate content low and protein content high.
  4. Eat small but nutrition-packed meals.
  5. Cut down on sugar, sugary foods, sodas, packaged foods and fruit juices.
  6. Take herbal teas like green tea, black tea, lemongrass tea and hibiscus tea.
  7. Follow a Mediterranean diet. They are known to boost good physical ad well as mental health.
  8. Mediterranean diet will prevent depression, stress and mood disorders.
  9. Eat lots of probiotic foods and foods that are known to boost your gut health.
  10. Maintain a routine. Do not forget to get enough exercise and adequate sleep.
  11. Make sure to get morning sunshine along with a nourishing snack. You can take a short walk and then go to bed. This will ensure that you get enough vitamin D even during night-shifts.
  12. Drink lots of water throughout your schedule. Water helps boost cognitive and physical performance.
  13. Exercise before your shift starts, this will give you and instant energy boost and the endorphins will also keep your mood balanced.