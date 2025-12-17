Night Eating Syndrome: All You Need To Know About Its Symptoms And Treatment

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Night Eating Syndrome (NES) is an eating disorder that is characterised by recurrent episodes of excessive eating late at night. Unlike anorexia nervosa, the Night Eating Syndrome is often accompanied by insomnia and lack of loss of appetite early in the morning. People often skip breakfast or don't feel hungry due to this medical condition.
"Night eating syndrome (NES) is a condition that combines overeating at night with sleep problems. With NES, you eat a lot after dinner, have trouble sleeping, and eat when you wake up at night," WebMD explains.
Researchers have also found that there could be a possible link between eating syndrome and genetics. According to WebMD underscores that there is a gene called PAR1, which might have a hand in controlling your body clock. Researchers note that a defect in the chain could cause Night Eating Syndrome.
Healthcare professionals are still not clear why certain people develop issues with certain sleep cycles and hormones. But they suggest that people with a history of depression, anxiety and substance abuse are at higher risk of developing Night Eating Syndrome.
Scientists claim that if you have any three symptoms of the following, then you have a chance of having Night Eating Syndrome:
WebMD clarify that eating syndrome is different from Binge Eating Disorder (BED). It explains, "With BED, you're more likely to eat a lot at a single sitting. If you have NES, it's likely that you eat smaller amounts throughout the night.
"NES is tied to obesity, but it's not clear if obesity is the cause or the effect of NES. One thing is known: The disorder makes it tough to lose weight. Not all studies have shown that you eat more if you have NES, and not everyone with night eating syndrome is obese. Sleep troubles that come with NES may also contribute to weight gain. If you sleep poorly, you're more likely to be overweight."
