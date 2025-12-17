Night Eating Syndrome: All You Need To Know About Its Symptoms And Treatment

Night Eating Syndrome: Unlike anorexia nervosa, the NES is often accompanied by insomnia and lack of loss of appetite early in the morning.

Night Eating Syndrome (NES) is an eating disorder that is characterised by recurrent episodes of excessive eating late at night. Unlike anorexia nervosa, the Night Eating Syndrome is often accompanied by insomnia and lack of loss of appetite early in the morning. People often skip breakfast or don't feel hungry due to this medical condition.

"Night eating syndrome (NES) is a condition that combines overeating at night with sleep problems. With NES, you eat a lot after dinner, have trouble sleeping, and eat when you wake up at night," WebMD explains.

What Causes Night Eating Syndrome?

Researchers have also found that there could be a possible link between eating syndrome and genetics. According to WebMD underscores that there is a gene called PAR1, which might have a hand in controlling your body clock. Researchers note that a defect in the chain could cause Night Eating Syndrome.

Healthcare professionals are still not clear why certain people develop issues with certain sleep cycles and hormones. But they suggest that people with a history of depression, anxiety and substance abuse are at higher risk of developing Night Eating Syndrome.

Symptoms Of Night Eating Syndrome

Scientists claim that if you have any three symptoms of the following, then you have a chance of having Night Eating Syndrome:

Lack of appetite in the morning

A strong urge to eat between your dinner and sleep timings

Insomnia four or five nights a week

I believe that eating is necessary to get to sleep or get back to sleep

A depressed mood gets worse during evening hours

WebMD clarify that eating syndrome is different from Binge Eating Disorder (BED). It explains, "With BED, you're more likely to eat a lot at a single sitting. If you have NES, it's likely that you eat smaller amounts throughout the night.

"NES is tied to obesity, but it's not clear if obesity is the cause or the effect of NES. One thing is known: The disorder makes it tough to lose weight. Not all studies have shown that you eat more if you have NES, and not everyone with night eating syndrome is obese. Sleep troubles that come with NES may also contribute to weight gain. If you sleep poorly, you're more likely to be overweight."

5 Ways To Control Night Eating Disorder

Identify the cause: The first step to getting treated for any kind of health issues is to identify the cause that is giving you an urge to eat late at night. Sometimes the reason could be linked to your mental health, such as depression, anxiety, anger, stress, etc., which often makes you turn to consuming food at an hour to cope with certain situations.

Use a routine: If you are not eating enough at a time when you should be consuming your meal, resulting in night eating disorder, then stick to a routine. Experts recommend that having a meal plan can help you spread your food throughout the day, which makes you feel less hungry at night.

De-stress: Stress and anxiety are also often associated with eating food even without feeling hungry. The best way to de-stress yourself is by practising breathing exercises, walking and indulging in activities that you enjoy.

Emotional support: If you're struggling with a nighttime eating disorder, try talking with your trusted friend or seeking professional help.

Distract yourself: When you are tempted to think about food, try distracting yourself with something else that you enjoy doing in the evening.

