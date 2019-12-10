Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer-related deaths across the world. According to the World Health Organisation, there are immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting for all smokers. This premier organisation says that within 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure drop and after 12 hours the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. In 2-12 weeks, your circulation and lung function improve and in 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease. One year after quitting, your risk of coronary heart disease comes down by half and in 5 years’ time, your