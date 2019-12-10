One year after quitting, your risk of coronary heart disease comes down by half and in 5 years’ time, your stroke risk is reduced considerably. © Shutterstock

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer-related deaths across the world. According to the World Health Organisation, there are immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting for all smokers. This premier organisation says that within 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure drop and after 12 hours the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. In 2-12 weeks, your circulation and lung function improve and in 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease. One year after quitting, your risk of coronary heart disease comes down by half and in 5 years’ time, your stroke risk is reduced considerably. Ten years later your risk of lung cancer decreases to about half that of a smoker and your risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, cervix and pancreas decreases. In 15 years, the risk of coronary heart disease is that of a non-smoker.

Hence, we see how important it is to give up smoking if you wish to lead a long and healthy life. But this is often easier said than done. If you quit, you are likely to experience withdrawal symptoms for a few weeks or months. But the benefits outweigh the price that you pay for quitting in the form of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Nicotine Addiction and Withdrawal Symptoms

Nicotine, the main addictive component of cigarettes, is the cause for most addictions because it can trick the brain by reducing the symptoms of depression and improving mood, concentration and well-being. What some smokers do not understand is that these feelings are temporary, while the damage caused by tobacco and nicotine are more permanent.

Studies show that nicotine may be as addictive as drugs like cocaine and if not dealt with properly, can become a life-long habit. Along with causing severe addiction, cigarettes might also increase your risk for conditions like respiratory issues, heart disease, stroke and lung or oral cancers.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as of 2015, 68 percent of current smokers claimed that they wanted to quit smoking completely.

Tips to quit smoking

Pick a date and stick to it

Remember that these withdrawal symptoms aren’t here to stay

Ask for support from your friends, colleagues and family

List out your personal reasons for quitting (children, personal health, etc.)

Quit cold turkey

Use nicotine patches or gums to gradually reduce nicotine intake

Symptoms of Nicotine Withdrawal

Just like smoking may temporarily make you feel energized and stress-free, quitting cigarettes can cause temporary withdrawal symptoms that can appear as soon as within half an hour of your last smoke. Its symptoms usually vary based on how long you’ve been a smoker and how many cigarettes you smoke a day.

Nicotine withdrawal symptoms can, however, be overcome with a commitment from you and encouragement from loved ones.

Look out for these symptoms if you have recently quit smoking:

Weight gain

Bipolar disorder and depression

Dry mouth

Headaches

Hampered concentration

Sleep problems

Profuse sweating and tingling in the limbs

Nausea and constipation

Strong nicotine cravings

Insomnia

Coughing

These symptoms can reach their maximum intensity within the first few days of quitting. Your doctor may be able to treat these symptoms. He will help you deal with withdrawal without reaching out for another cigarette.

These treatments include nicotine replacement medicines like nicotine gums and skin patches. These can provide a controlled dose of nicotine till you can deal with not getting any nicotine at all.

Some non-nicotine medicines like bupropion and varenicline might help with the withdrawal symptoms too.

So, whether you decide to quit cold turkey or prefer relying on nicotine replacement therapies to gradually quit smoking, understand that these withdrawal symptoms are a part of the quitting process. Though it may be difficult to handle for the first few days or weeks, they can be overcome with the right coping strategies, medications, self-control and encouragement from your loved ones.

Text sourced from zliving.com