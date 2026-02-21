Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Stage 1 Cervical Cancer Battle, Urges Women To Prioritize Pap Tests

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was initially hesitant to take Pap test but she just went and did it. To her surprise, the 38-year-old television personality found out that 'cancer is in there'.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, 38, who rose to fame for her appearance in the reality TV show 'Jersey Shore', shared that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer on Friday, February 20. The 38-year-old star took to TikTok to reveal her cancer diagnosis, something which she had not anticipated how 2026 would pan out.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Health Update

In a recent TikTok video, 38-year-old "Jersey Shore" star said, "Obviously not the news that I was hoping for. But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early."

Following her cancer diagnosis, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi urges women to get their Pap test, which is a routine screening procedure to collect cells from the cervix for examining them for cancer or precancerous cell changes.

In her words, "I'm literally telling you guys to get your Pap Smears done. I'm 38-years-old and I've been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for like three to four years. Now look at me! Instead of putting it off because I didn't want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it's stage 1 and it's curable."

She continued, "So get your appointments done, bitches! I'm telling you! Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo... nobody wants to do that! It's scary. So get your appointments done."

The reality star further revealed that she will soon be transferred to an oncologist for a PET scan to determine if the cancer has metastasized. Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said, "After that, I'm gonna probably get the hysterectomy Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I'll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan. So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to... But also, it could be worse."

Importance Of Pap Test

A Pap test is a process of screening the cervix of women to detect abnormal cells before they become cancerous. According to the Cleveland Clinic, anyone with a cervix between the ages of 21 and 30 should get a Pap test at least once every three years. Whereas individuals between the ages of 30 and 65 must get one every five years.

It states, "Healthcare providers consider a Pap smear to be the gold standard for preventing cervical cancer because it detects cervical cell changes before they can turn into cancer. Detecting precancerous or cancerous cells as early as possible typically increases your chances of beating the disease."

"A Pap test looks for abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. These changes can be early warning signs that if left untreated they may develop into cervical cancer over time," Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains.

"Caring for your cervical health isn't about fear instead it's about staying informed and looking out for yourself. Catching up with regular screenings, asking questions and returning for follow-ups can make a real difference even when everything feels fine at present."

