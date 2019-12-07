According to a study at the University of Exeter, type 1 diabetes is not predominantly a 'disease of childhood' as previously believed, but is similarly prevalent in adults too. © Shutterstock

It is known that Nick Jonas is diabetic. But people do not know how and when he developed this condition. Recently, he revealed that he was formally diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. But because of lack of awareness about the condition, he came close to slipping into a coma. He ignored symptoms like unexplained weight loss and an unusual craving for sugary soda. Because of this, his sugar levels spiked to really abnormal levels. It was 917, nine times more than normal, when he first went to see a doctor. But after diagnosis, he realised that, if he tried, he can easily manage the condition.

Type 1 diabetes is incurable by manageable. It is a condition where the body is unable to produce insulin. Patients have to take daily insulin injections to manage this disease. This is also known as juvenile diabetes. Though it can occur at any age, it usually affects people below the age of 20. According to a study at the University of Exeter, type 1 diabetes is not predominantly a ‘disease of childhood’ as previously believed, but is similarly prevalent in adults too. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology published this study.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes are the same as in type 2 diabetes. Here, let us take a look at some surprising symptoms of type 1 diabetes.

Breath smells fruity or sweet

One of the first signs of uncontrolled type 1 diabetes is a sweet-smelling breath. This happens because, this condition leads to a high level of ketones in the blood. This is what gives your breath this distinct smell. If you don’t take immediate action, it may lead to the life-threatening condition of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Excessive thirst

Your mouth feels dry and you have to urge t drink more water than you normally would. One of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes is frequent urination. This may also dehydrate you and make you drink more water.

Increased hunger

Another symptom of type 1 diabetes is an increase in appetite. You seem to be hungry all the time. This may sometimes happen even after you have just eaten. This happens because your body needs more energy.

Unexplained weight loss

Your appetite may have gone up. But surprisingly, instead to putting on more weight, you are actually losing it. This happens even when you try not to lose weight. Rapid and unexplained weight loss is a common symptom of type 1 diabetes

Hearing loss

If you have type 1 diabetes, it can affect the nerve cells in the ear and this can cause loss of hearing. This happens over time and may not be immediately evident.

Sleepiness

People with this condition may feel like sleeping all the time. You may be tempted to take long day time naps. You also feel like you have not slept enough even after a long night of rest. This excessive sleepiness may also be related to sleep deprivation, depression, or sleep apnoea. These are all conditions associated with an increased risk of diabetes.