It is known that Nick Jonas is diabetic. But people do not know how and when he developed this condition. Recently, he revealed that he was formally diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. But because of lack of awareness about the condition, he came close to slipping into a coma. He ignored symptoms like unexplained weight loss and an unusual craving for sugary soda. Because of this, his sugar levels spiked to really abnormal levels. It was 917, nine times more than normal, when he first went to see a doctor. But after diagnosis, he realised