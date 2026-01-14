Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Stepped Outside The Golden Globes: When Emotions Hit Like A Sudden Gut Punch

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
A short video of the Golden Globes can do more than a twelve-second speech. Users of social media were quick to assume when Nick Jonas was caught on camera walking out of the Golden Globe building in a now-viral video. Was something wrong? Was the singer upset? But now Nick Jonas has finally come out and revealed about that story, and it was not drama, but a massive emotional reaction that was a kind of gut punch. His transparent way of describing gives us insight into how glamorous award nights can also cause deep, unforeseen feelings, as it reminds us that even the celebrities have to step back, take a breath and take a break.
Speaking about the viral moment, Nick Jonas stated that he did not leave the event because it was controversial or he had an inconvenience with the crowd. It was rather an in-depth emotional wave, which had taken him unexpectedly. The singer claims that the emotion felt like a gut punch, and he needed to go outside to get his wits straight. Emotions may be enhanced by the high-pressure events, such as award events or when some thoughts or memories of the events come to mind unexpectedly during the event.
View this post on Instagram
Overall, after his explanation, fans applauded Nick Jonas because of his vulnerability and sincerity. Some of them wrote about their own experiences of gut-punch moments, describing his words as relatable and very reassuring. The message is that authenticity is usually more powerful than perfection, particularly in the age of publicity, when personalities are actively criticised on a regular basis. The Golden Globe moment of Nick Jonas is going viral and is a reminder that there are no schedules when it comes to emotions and even the red carpet. There are occasions when it is the most healthy thing to just walk away.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information