Nick Jonas Reflects On Terrifying Early Days Of Daughter Malti Marie After Six Blood Transfusions: “She Was 1 Pound, 11 Ounces And Purple”

Nick Jonas explained in an episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast that Malti Marie was immediately rushed to the NICU at the time of her birth, where nurses resuscitated Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie was born at "very intense circumstances" via surrogacy in January 2022, where she had to be resuscitated. The award-winning artist, 33, finally details the day his daughter was born in an episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast on February 4.

Malti Marie Birth Story

Recalling the birth of Malti Marie, 'Sucker' singer told the host, "She's perfect in every way. She came into the world under very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April, the year she was born, then we got a call that it would be sooner. She was born through a surrogate, and we got into action, and she was 1 pound and 11 ounces and purple basically."

The 33-year-old singer further explained that his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter was immediately rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where nurses resuscitated Malti Marie. He said, "These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else."

Nick Jonas also spoke about the emotional and physical toll it took on the couple for the long hospital stay because she was born amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Because it was COVID-19 time, my wife and I did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I could still sort of like, smell it, you know, there's always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations."

Malti Marie Fought For Her Health

The lead singer of the pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers revealed that Malti Marie fought for her health every single day. In his words, "She (Malti Marie) fought every day and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great, and we got to take her home after 3.5 months."

The musician continued, "I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like. And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is."

In a 2023 interview, while describing Malti Marie's birth story, Priyanka Chopra said, "I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed in her tiny body to intubate her."

What Is Blood Transfusions?

Blood transfusion is a method of taking blood from one person (a donor) and processing it for giving to someone else (a patient). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this procedure is very common in low-income countries where blood transfusions are given to children under five years of age to save lives and improve health. The Red Cross Blood Donation notes that some of the common reasons why people seek blood transfusions include replacing blood loss during surgery, serious injuries like car crashes and certain illnesses that cause anaemia.