Nick Jonas, 33, Opens Up About Life With Diabetes As ‘Sunday Best’ Album Cover Reflects His Health Journey, CGM Steals Spotlight

In his first solo album in almost five years, Nick Jonas referenced his health struggle in the song 'Sweet to Me' from th album 'Sunday Best'.

Nick Jonas, 33, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was only 13 years old. In a previous interview with a leading media outlet, the singer, songwriter, producer and actor said that it was his older brother, Joe Jonas, who noticed unusual changes in him that led their parents draw attention to the 'Sucker' singer and help him finally get diagnosed with diabetes.

'Sweet To Me' By Nick Jonas Talks About His Health

For over 20 years, Nick Jonas took inspiration from his life for his music, including his type 1 diabetes. Now age 33, the lead singer of The Jonas Brothers once again wrote a song inspired by his journey, highlighting it on the cover of his new album 'Sunday Best', he referenced his health struggle in 'Sweet to Me'. This is not the first time Nick Jonas has expressed his experience living with diabetes. He has previously expressed his feelings about his diagnosis in a reflective song, "A Little Bit Longer", which was a part of the Jonas Brothers' 2008 album.

In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, Nick Jonas, who has released his first solo album in almost five years, said, "This album for me was all about transparency. I worked with some incredible co-writers who really helped me articulate some things that I've been thinking and feeling for a long time. The fact that the music is some of my most transparent and vulnerable that I've ever written, I wanted the album cover to symbolise, first of all, this idea of looking at yourself in the mirror."

The singer adds, "(Diabetes) is a part of my story. It's part of my DNA at this point. I'm really going to go to very honest places with this (new) music and (speaking) about a number of things ... my relationship, fatherhood, my experiences, and living with Type 1 diabetes for over 20 years is a huge part of my story."

What Is Type 1 Diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a medical condition in which your pancreas does not make enough insulin for your body to use as energy. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that without insulin, blood sugar can't get into cells and builds up in the bloodstream. Thus, high blood sugar can damage the body and cause many symptoms and complications of diabetes.

A traditional screening or testing of diabetes is done through a simple blood test. However, ever since the technology has gotten better, people have been using a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), a wearable device to regularly check sugar level in real time throughout the day and night using a sensor which is inserted under your skin.

Talking about the benefits of the monitoring device that stole the spotlight of his new album cover, Nick Jonas told the media, "Are we being the best version of ourselves today? Are we being nice to ourselves today? And that's why I wanted that reflective moment. When I looked at the frame and saw the Dexcom G7 on my arm, I was really excited at the idea of leaning in and not doing a version without it because I want people to see this is the real me. This is what my life is like, day in, day out, living with Type 1 diabetes."

