New Zealand confirms H5N1 bird flu: Why the virus is spreading and how to stay safe

New Zealand confirms its second H5N1 bird flu case raising concerns over virus spread. Learn transmission risks, symptoms, preventive measures and how to stay protected.

New Zealand Confirms H5N1 Bird Flu.

New Zealand hasconfirmed its second H5N1 bird flu case in a swamp harrier or kahu just days after the very first case was detected in a brown skua at Petone Beach. The latest development has prompted authorities to intensify their support for poultry farmers. While officials say there are no reports of human infection and cases in poultry experts warn that the global spread of H5N1 means vigilance is non-negotiable.

The infected kahu was found in the Wairarapa region marking the second New Zealand wild bird to be diagnosed with H5N1 bird flu this week. Andrew Hoggard, Biosecurity Minister of New Zealand said in response that increased monitoring of wild birds will be conducted, additional support will be provided for poultry and egg producers including a technical advisory group will be established to advise the country on how to respond to the issue.

The Biosecurity Minister of New Zealand further noted that chicken and eggs remained safe to eat and the virus posed a very low risk to human health but "we will have to learn to live with bird flu as it cannot be eradicated." Conservation Minister Tama Potaka also said that the Department of Conservation (DOC) is continuing to work on vaccination programmes to help keep some of the country's most vulnerable native birds safe such as the k k p and takah .

Why are cases rising?

The current H5N1 outbreak is part of a worldwide wave of H5N1 spread by migratory wild birds passed from continent to continent. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) migratory birds are important vectors for the spread of the virus to new areas elevating the risk of infection to native bird species. Experts say improved surveillance and testing are helping authorities detect cases earlier which is driving up numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical or public health advice. Follow official health authorities for the latest guidance.