New Zealand confirms first H5N1 bird flu case in native bird; endangered species put under protection

New Zealand has confirmed H5N1 bird flu in a native swamp harrier hawk, its first such case, prompting heightened surveillance and stronger protections for endangered wildlife.

H5N1.

New Zealand has reported its first Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) called H5N1 case in a local wild bird species raising concerns about the potential for the deadly virus to spread amongst the nation's unique wildlife. Andrew Hoggard, Biosecurity Minister of New Zealand said the infected bird is a swamp harrier hawk that was discovered in the North Island's Wairarapa region.

The development comes just days after New Zealand reported its first-ever case of H5N1 detected in a migratory brown skua that was discovered near Wellington. Authorities said the latest discovery was "disappointing but not surprising" given the country's first confirmed case of the virus this week.

H5N1 bird flu: What is it?

H5N1 is a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza that infects mainly birds but has sometimes infected mammals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) human infections are rare but can cause severe illness.

Over the past years the virus has caused large numbers of wild birds and domestic poultry deaths in several countries. Talking about the ongoing incident the New Zealand Biosecurity Minister said the harriers could have infected the swamps and then moved along to the coastal fringes where they hunt and scavenge especially in the winter months.

In his words, "This hawk can go out to the coast, especially in winter to hunt. Hawks can get bird flu by hunting, eating, or scavenging infected birds." As of now there has been no detection of H5N1 cases in New Zealand's poultry industry to date.

Ongoing preventative vaccination program

Following the confirmation of the virus in native wildlife health authorities have initiated a preventative vaccination program for about 300 core breeding birds from five of the most endangered species in New Zealand. The program included vulnerable native birds including the flightless takahe and the critically endangered kakapo both of which hold significant ecological and cultural importance in the country. In a similar incident Australia also reported its first case of H5N1 in a local seabird earlier this month. The virus had only been previously detected in migratory birds in Australia indicating that it could be causing local infections in birds in the area.

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Why this matters

Experts have repeatedly cautioned about the proliferation of the H5N1 virus among wild birds and the potential for the virus to spread to new species and threaten biodiversity. New Zealand and other countries with endemic species have unique challenges with their unique native bird species as they often have restricted habitats and limited numbers. At this time the risk to the public is low but health officials around the world are continuing to monitor the virus due to its possibility of mutating and spreading more widely.

The occurrence of H5N1 virus in New Zealand's native swamp harrier is a significant moment in the country's battle with bird flu. There is no evidence of infection in poultry and no widespread threat to humans but the case points to the growing spread of the virus around the world and the need to safeguard vulnerable wildlife populations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace official public health or wildlife guidance. Follow updates from relevant authorities for the latest information.