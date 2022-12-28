New Year’s Resolutions: One Simple Thing You Can Do For Good Health In 2023

This time, make a New Year's resolution which is not so difficult to achieve. Sleep is important for optimal cardiovascular health. Sleep well in 2023.

As 2023 is around the corner, it's time to list New Year's resolutions. Healthy eating, exercise, weight reduction, and good investments must be on the top of your list. In addition to this, you need to sleep well too for good health and wellbeing.

Hence, Dr Anup Mahajani, Interventional Cardiologist, Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai recommends that we should add "Get a Better Sleep Everyday" to our list of healthy New Year's resolutions.

In June of this year, the American Heart Association added sleep to its list of health behaviors people can improve to achieve optimal cardiovascular health.

"Sleep is closely tied to weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and even what we choose to eat. Getting enough sleep is one of the best things you can do for your health. Not only does sleep improve our physical health, but it is also a powerful tool for improving mental health. When we consistently get enough sleep, it improves how we feel and even reduces the chance we will develop mental health concerns like depression and posttraumatic stress disorder," adds Dr Mahajani.

How many hours of sleep we need?

According to Dr Mahajani, the amount of sleep we need depends on person to person.

He elaborates, "A lot of us aren't getting the recommended amount of sleep. A common misconception is that everyone needs eight hours, but the amount of sleep we need varies from person to person. Adults usually need between seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and children and adolescents need even more."

Can we make up lost sleep by sleeping more on weekends?

Sleeping longer in weekends is not the solution for the lost sleep during the week, says Dr Mahajani.

He continues, "Our busy lives often make it hard to get enough sleep. It can be tempting to try to catch up on sleep on the weekends, but research tells us that consistency is best. The effects of sleep loss accumulate over time, and we can't erase those effects by occasionally sleeping longer. Rather than sleeping an extra two hours on Sunday, you'd be better off sleeping an extra 15 minutes each day of the week."

Why getting enough sleep is so important?

For people who have a hard time carving out time for sleep, it helps to think of sleep as an investment. The time you put into sleep will give you better energy and alertness the next day. You'll feel better with a full night of sleep, and in the long term you're reducing your chances of a host of health problems.

Recently lack of sleep has been added as a cardiovascular risk factor by many cardiological associations all around the globe.

So, this time, let's make a resolution which is not so difficult to achieve, and everyone would love to do it - "Let's Get A Better Sleep."