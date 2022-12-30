New Year’s Eve Party: Why You Should Choose Wine Over Other Alcoholic Drinks?

If you can, say no to any alcoholic drinks or smoke this New Year's Eve party. If you can't drink wine instead, red wine is the best option.

All set for the New Year's Eve party? With unlimited food and drinks on the menu, most of us end up binge drinking on New Year's Eve party. Apart from the hangover headache and other nasty symptoms you may experience the next day, binge drinking can cause serious short-term and long-term health consequences. Excessive alcohol consumption can affect your heart, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, brain and your sexual health too.

Alcohol poisoning, dehydration, sleepiness, depression, low blood pressure are some possible short-term effects of binge drinking. Over time, frequent binge drinking can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, trouble sleeping, mental health problems, weakened immune system, heart disease, liver problems, stroke and certain cancers.

If you can, choose not to drink alcohol and smoke during the New Year's Eve party. If you have to, it's better you choose wine over other alcoholic drinks like beer, tequila, rum, whisky, brandy, or vodka.

Why Wine Is A Better Option?

Below are some good reasons why ask you to drink wine instead this New Year's Eve party.

1. Wine is less harmful than other alcoholic drinks

Wine, especially red wine, is believed to be less harmful than other liquor options. One hypothesis is that wines contain very less concentrations of nitrosamines, which become carcinogenic when metabolized. Among alcoholic drinks, beer is believed to have the highest concentrations of these harmful substances.

2. Wine contains good amount of antioxidants

Red wine is considered the healthiest alcoholic beverages due to it high antioxidant content. Antioxidants protect body cells from damage caused by free radicals. Red wine is loaded with antioxidants, namely polyphenols, which offer various health benefits, such as better lipid profiles, blood pressure, and insulin resistance.

3. Wine offers many health benefits

When consumed in moderation, red wine offers many health benefits. Studies have shown that moderate consumption of red wine can help lower bad cholesterol levels, prevent blood clotting, and keep the heart healthy. Resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grape skin, has been shown to help control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Regular and moderate consumption of red wine is also associated with reduced risk for certain types of cancers including cancers of the basal cell, colon, prostrate carcinoma, and ovarian. Research also suggests that polyphenols in red wine may act as prebiotics and contribute to a healthy gut.

4. Drinking wine increases longevity

Drinking wine may help you live longer by reducing the risk of some chronic diseases. Some researchers believe that moderate red wine consumption can increase the expression of genes associated with longevity.

Red wine is better then white wine

Because red wine is fermented with grape skins, it contains higher amount of the polyphenol resveratrol than white wine, in which the skins are removed before the fermentation process. This powerful compound is found mostly in grape seeds and skin.

Red or white, keep it moderate

Drink in small or moderate amounts, regardless of the type of alcoholic drink you choose. Moderate alcohol consumption has numerous benefits, but excessive alcohol intake can negatively affect your health.