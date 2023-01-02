New Year, New You: It Is Time To Focus On Mental Wealth

Our mental wealth is as important as our mental health. Read on to know what Dr Chandni Tugnait says about its importance.

Mental health is a vital aspect of our life, but it's time to focus on mental wealth as well. In the past, people have focused on mental health to manage stress and anxiety. However, there is a need to shift the conversation towards mental wealth. It is not enough to simply manage one's mental health; one must also strive for greater levels of mental wealth.

And for this, we'll first have to understand the difference between mental health and mental wealth. Here is what Dr Chandni Tugnait who is an M.D. in Alternative Medicines and is a Psychotherapist, said when asked about the necessity of taking care of our mental wealth along with our mental health.

Understand The Difference Between The Two

Mental health and mental wealth are two terms that may appear to be interchangeable, but they are, in fact, quite distinct. Mental health refers to an individual's emotional, physical and social well-being and is a crucial aspect of overall health. It is more to do with the physiological functioning of the nervous system and the brain. On the other hand, mental wealth can be thought of as one's capacity for creativity, problem-solving skills, emotional stability and resilience to stress all of which can tremendously impact a person's ability to succeed. In this sense, it is a form of intellectual capital accumulated through time, effort and dedication.

So, this new year, let's make it our goal to prioritize mental wealth. Here are some key points to know about mental wealth -

Mental Wealth Is More Important Than Money

Mental wealth is more important than money because it allows us to live a happier and more fulfilled life. When we have mental wealth, we can enjoy our lives more and worry less thereby creating more wealth, healthy relationships and overall well-being.

Let Go Of Negative Thoughts

To achieve mental wealth, it is important to let go of negative thoughts. These thoughts might include worry, stress, anger, and resentment. When we let go of these negative thoughts, we will be able to focus on the positive aspects of life and be happier overall.

Mental Wealth Allows Us To Appreciate Life More

When we have mental wealth, we can appreciate life more. This means being more grateful for the good things in our lives. Additionally, enjoying life more can help us find meaning and purpose in our day-to-day experiences.

Everyone Deserves To Have Mental Wealth

Mental wealth is something that everyone deserves to have. It is a state of mind that can improve overall quality of life. If one is struggling with mental wealth, one can seek help from a professional to get on the path to a happier and more fulfilled life.

Mental Wealth Can Be Achieved Through Various Activities

Many activities can help us achieve mental wealth. Some of these activities include meditation, yoga, journaling, and spending time in nature. By participating in these activities, we can learn to quiet our minds, focus on the present moment, and appreciate the simple things in life.

Mental wealth cultivation starts with assessing where we are now mentally and emotionally before deciding the actions that will help foster a sense of well-being no matter what. Diminutive yet powerful choices such as engaging in meaningful self-care activities and practicing resilience when presented with challenges - all have tremendous potential to assist us in moving forward into healthier versions of ourselves every day. Let us commit together it's time to prioritize our mental wealth.