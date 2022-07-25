New Symptoms of Monkeypox: 3 Severe Symptoms To Watch Out For

An international collaboration of clinicians has identified three new severe symptoms of monkeypox virus infection among the infected people. Read on to know everything.

At a time when the country was reeling under the threat of the fourth wave of COVID-19 virus infection, another virus attacked India. Monkeypox virus, one which is caused by a virus which belongs to the smallpox viruses is now slowly becoming a big threat for people across the globe. A lot has already been told about this infection, from the way it transmits from one person to another, to the symptoms that one may develop after contracting the virus. However, a recent study has revealed that there are more that the usual symptoms that the virus can cause.

Severe Symptoms of Monkeypox Infection

An international collaboration of clinicians has identified three new severe symptoms of monkeypox virus infection among the infected people. The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that along with usual skin problems and rashes caused by the monkeypox virus, the infection can also lead to three severe symptoms, these include:

Genital lesions Sores in the mouth Sores on the anus

Apart from these severe symptoms, the virus is usually known to cause fever, back pain, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, headache, skin lesions, blisters on the skin and also extreme fatigue. Some of the unusual symptoms of monkeypox can also include - sores in the mouth, on the anal mucosa and single ulcers.

Experts have also stated that some people have also been hospitalised due to the anal and oral symptoms which are causing pain and difficulties in swallowing food.

How To Stay Safe From Monkeypox Infection?

As the monkeypox virus has already entered India, it is time for everyone to be aware of the ways the virus can infect a person. Also, it is important for people to know the ways they can stay safe from caching the virus infection.

Stay away from people who are showing symptoms of the infection. These symptoms can include any of the common symptoms that one may experience after catching the virus. Do not touch skin blisters, be it monkeypox or smallpox or any other disease. Avoid touching things used by patients who have been showing symptoms of the virus infection. Do not kiss, hug, or share eating utensils or cups with others. Always wash or sanitise your hands before touching your eyes, skin or any other parts.

As we always say, stay alert to stay safe.

