New Symptoms of COVID-19: Runny Nose, Smell Loss No Longer The Signs of Infection, Check The New Ones

Are you infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus infection? Are your symptoms a sign of the infectious coronavirus? In the last two and a half years, ever since COVID has become the worst healthcare battle, the world has been warned about various symptoms that the virus infection can lead to. The new symptoms came with the various variants of the virus that resulted due to the continuous mutations in its spike protein. Every time a new COVID variant came, it brought a new symptom.

As China is in the grip of a new wave, and various at-risk countries, including India bracing themselves for another surge in the winter months, experts have cautioned that the new variants of the virus, which are currently dominating the China surge - BF.7, XBB. With the new variant making its place in the environment, it is important to know what new symptoms can a patient infected with these variants experience. Apart from the common symptoms of the virus which are - fever, runny nose, loss of taste and smell, fever, sore throat, etc.

New Symptoms of COVID-19

With the new COVID variants making their way to trigger a new COVID wave, here are some of the new symptoms that a COVID patient can experience when infected with the virus even after vaccination.

According to the Zoe COVID Study App, most of the patients have reported new symptoms called 'myalgia'. What is this condition? Myalgia is a serious health condition that is marked by chronic muscle aches and pain, which can involve ligaments, tendons, and fascia, the soft tissues that connect muscles, bones, and organs. Injuries, trauma, overuse, tension, certain drugs, and illnesses can all bring about myalgia.

According to the experts, COVID-related muscle pain can be both long-term and short-term and lead to severe muscle soreness. Therefore, one should consider getting themselves tested as and when they experience any muscle soreness for a long-time.

Common Symptoms of COVID-19

Apart from the new COVID symptoms that are mentioned above, here are the common ones that can still be noticed when you are infected by the virus:

Runny nose Fever accompanied by chills Brain fog Loss of smell and taste Chronic headache Headache

What to do? As experts say the only way to stay safe from the severity of the virus infection.