New Study Finds Light And Noise Pollution To Be The Cause Of Serious Health Hazards

Light and noise are two of the most neglected pollutants which according to experts could be the cause of premature deaths in humans. Let us understand why?

We have been told time and again to be cautious of different kinds of pollutants that can cause serious harm to our health. Some of the most common modes of pollution that we know of are air water and noise. Among these three, water and air pollution is paid the most attention. But, there is a perfectly logical explanation behind this. Air pollution and water pollution can damage our health in ways that we cannot comprehend.

However, amidst our mission to reduce pollutants in the environment, we have ignored two other kinds of pollution that are also equally hazardous to our health. Light and noise are two of the most neglected pollutants which according to experts could be the cause of premature deaths in humans.

Light And Noise Pollution And How It Impacts Health

According to a research published in the journal, Science Advances, both light and noise pollution can impact the quality of people's lives, cause annoyance, disrupt sleep and circadian rhythms. These direct impacts also indirectly impact our health and can cause heart diseases, high blood pressure and premature death. They can cause a ripple effect on our health and before we know it, it may to too late.

Health Risks Of Prolonged Exposure To LED Lights

The usage of LED lights was initially started to replace normal lights in order to conserve energy. LED lights are less expensive and are more energy-efficient. However, they also come with certain cons from a biological perspective. The blue light radiation is known to be hazardous for both human and animal health. Experts say that, in some countries like England, where the usage is more, it has been causing 'substantial biological impacts' across the region.

LED lights can reduce the production of melatonin. Melatonin is the main hormone which is responsible for regulating our sleep pattern. Several studies have pointed out the fact that increased exposure to blue light can reduce the secretion of melatonin, therefore worsening people's sleeping habits and circadian rhythm. Lack of sleep can also lead to many health complications over time.

According to recent studies, prolonged exposure to artificial lights can also impair cardiovascular function and glucose regulation which in turn could increases the risk of diabetes and heart diseases.

Health Risks Of Prolonged Exposure To Loud Noise

We already know that noise pollution can seriously impact our hearing. Especially for people who are exposed to constant loud noise can seriously develop hearing problems later on. Numerous studies have shown the link between noise pollution and health. Aside from hearing loss, it can also cause mental health problems, high blood pressure, anxiety, sleep disruption and low productivity.

There are a range of mental health impacts that can be cause due to prolonged exposure to loud noise. Our brain is programmed to monitor sounds for danger even when we are asleep. Therefore, when there is a sudden loud noise, it can trigger stress or anxiety in a person. These symptoms can also intensify over time as the exposure to noise increases. People may start feeling irritable, constantly on edge, frustrated and angry.

