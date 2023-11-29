New Study Finds Eating Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Higher Risk Of Upper Aerodigestive Tract Cancers

Increased body fat explained only a small portion of this statistical association.

The study's findings suggest that focusing solely on weight loss treatments might not significantly contribute to preventing upper aerodigestive tract cancers related to UPF consumption.

A recent study led by researchers from the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has explored the potential link between the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and an increased risk of cancers of the upper aerodigestive tract. The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, analyzed data from approximately 450,111 adults over 14 years to understand the associations between UPFs and cancer, specifically head and neck cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma. While previous studies have identified connections between UPF consumption and cancer risk, including a comprehensive study on 34 different cancers in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort, the focus of this research was to delve deeper into the association between UPFs and specific types of cancers.

Body Fat And Cancer Risk

The researchers investigated whether the relationship between UPF consumption and head and neck cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma could be attributed to an increase in body fat. Surprisingly, the study found that while eating 10% more UPFs was associated with a 23% higher risk of head and neck cancer and a 24% higher risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma, increased body fat explained only a small portion of this statistical association.

Possible Mechanisms And Cautions

The study proposed other potential mechanisms that could explain the link between UPF consumption and cancer, including additives like emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners and contaminants from food packaging. The authors exercised caution about their findings, acknowledging that certain types of bias could affect the associations found. For instance, they noted a correlation between higher UPF consumption and an increased risk of accidental deaths, suggesting that some associations might not be causal.

TRENDING NOW

Need For Further Research

The researchers emphasized the need for additional research to explore other mechanisms, such as food additives and contaminants, that might contribute to the observed links. They highlighted the importance of conducting long-term dietary follow-up assessments with contemporary consumption habits to replicate the study's findings.

Implications And Insights

The study's findings suggest that focusing solely on weight loss treatments might not significantly contribute to preventing upper aerodigestive tract cancers related to UPF consumption. It adds to the growing evidence supporting a link between UPFs and cancer risk, aligning with cancer prevention recommendations and advocating for a healthy diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, and beans.

Funding And Acknowledgments

The study received funding from various sources, including the Wellcome Trust, Cancer Research UK, World Cancer Research Fund International, Institut National du Cancer, Horizon 2020, University of Bristol Vice Chancellor's Fellowship, British Heart Foundation, and the Medical Research Council.

You may like to read