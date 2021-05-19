Ever since the onset of the pandemic the world has expanded and shrunk in undefined ways. Before people could rise about the grief caused by the first wave of Covid-19 the second wave struck the world like a storm. It caused a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and the current situation ravaging is far worse than it was last year. The new variant of the virus is not only leading to complications but is dangerous for the kids as well. The coronavirus strain can easily affect children which has raised concerns in the country and there is no vaccine available