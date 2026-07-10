New one-hour brush test may detect oral cancer without painful biopsy, study finds

A new study suggests a quick, non-invasive brush test could help identify oral cancer in just one hour, offering a faster and less painful screening option.

New one-hour brush test may detect oral cancer without painful biopsy, study finds (Image AI Generated)

Oral cancer is one of the most frequent cancers in the world and early detection is important for successful treatment. Oral cancer is traditionally diagnosed by using a surgical biopsy that may be painful, invasive and may take days to provide results. But now, a new study published in Nature Communications come up with a promising new one-hour brush exam that could lead to an easy, less painful method for rapidly detecting oral cancer.

The new procedure may be a less complicated way of screening for cancer, particularly for individuals with suspicious mouth ulcers which don't heal.

What is the new one-hour brush test?

Using a soft brush, a small amount of cells from a suspicious area or ulcer in the mouth are gently collected by the new test. This method does not involve removing a tissue chip with a scalpel or other surgical tools, as is done in a conventional biopsy, and it does not cause pain unlike a biopsy.

The collected sample is then analyzed using advanced molecular testing and artificial intelligence-based analysis. It can turn up results in approximately an hour, which is far quicker than the usual lab test, researchers say.

The technique may aid dentists and doctors distinguish high-risk lesions during a regular dental examination and determine if additional treatment is necessary.

Why is this test important?

Many people do not pay any attention to the ulcers in their mouth or to the red and white patches or ignore them as being unimportant. Oral cancer, however, can develop if some of these are not treated. There are several advantages to a painless and rapid screening test, such as:

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Oral cancer diagnosed at an earlier stage

Less pain than if a surgical biopsy were performed

Swift diagnosis and treatment planning.

Enhancing the accessibility of screening in community clinics and dental practices

Improved relaxation during tests for diagnosis.

Can it replace a traditional biopsy?

Not yet. The brush test, in fact, researchers believe is only a screening test, and is not meant to be a replacement for a biopsy. A tissue biopsy would still be recommended if the test indicates cancer or cancer-like cells to confirm a diagnosis prior to treatment.

Also, bigger clinical trials are required to further research the test before it can be used in a clinical setting.

Oral cancer symptoms you should never ignore

The Mayo Clinic and World Health Organization (WHO)recommend that individuals see a doctor or dentist if they notice:

An ulcer in the mouth that lasts longer than two weeks.

Whites or red spots inside the mouth

Persistent mouth pain

Problems in swallowing or chewing

Lump in the mouth and neck area

Tooth looseness for no apparent cause

How can you reduce your risk?

Health experts recommend several steps to lower the risk of oral cancer:

Stay away from tobacco Limit alcohol consumption Take proper care of your teeth Get regular check-ups at your dentist If you have any suspicious mouth sores can act quickly to have it examined

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