New one-hour brush test may detect oral cancer without painful biopsy, study finds

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 10, 2026 9:16 AM IST
Oral cancer is one of the most frequent cancers in the world and early detection is important for successful treatment. Oral cancer is traditionally diagnosed by using a surgical biopsy that may be painful, invasive and may take days to provide results. But now, a new study published in Nature Communications come up with a promising new one-hour brush exam that could lead to an easy, less painful method for rapidly detecting oral cancer.
The new procedure may be a less complicated way of screening for cancer, particularly for individuals with suspicious mouth ulcers which don't heal.
Using a soft brush, a small amount of cells from a suspicious area or ulcer in the mouth are gently collected by the new test. This method does not involve removing a tissue chip with a scalpel or other surgical tools, as is done in a conventional biopsy, and it does not cause pain unlike a biopsy.
The collected sample is then analyzed using advanced molecular testing and artificial intelligence-based analysis. It can turn up results in approximately an hour, which is far quicker than the usual lab test, researchers say.
The technique may aid dentists and doctors distinguish high-risk lesions during a regular dental examination and determine if additional treatment is necessary.
Many people do not pay any attention to the ulcers in their mouth or to the red and white patches or ignore them as being unimportant. Oral cancer, however, can develop if some of these are not treated. There are several advantages to a painless and rapid screening test, such as:
Not yet. The brush test, in fact, researchers believe is only a screening test, and is not meant to be a replacement for a biopsy. A tissue biopsy would still be recommended if the test indicates cancer or cancer-like cells to confirm a diagnosis prior to treatment.
Also, bigger clinical trials are required to further research the test before it can be used in a clinical setting.
The Mayo Clinic and World Health Organization (WHO)recommend that individuals see a doctor or dentist if they notice:
Health experts recommend several steps to lower the risk of oral cancer:
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