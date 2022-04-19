New Norovirus Variant Spreading Among Kids In India: Diarrhoea And Other Symptoms To Watch Out For

Referred to as a stomach bug, Norovirus is highly contagious and transmits real fast from one individual to another.

At a time when the world is battling the deadly coronavirus outbreak, reports about a new variant of Norovirus have surfaced in Telangana. According to the state's health officials, researchers of Gandhi Hospital and Ella Foundation have detected a new variant of Norovirus among paediatric gastroenteritis patients in the city. "A new variant of Norovirus has been found among the kids under 5," an official was quoted as saying. Talking about how the virus impacts the human body, the researchers said that the Noroviruses cause acute diarrhoea in all age groups.

Norovirus - What Is It?

No, Norovirus is not a type of coronavirus, but it does belong to a group of viruses that can infect the human body. Refereed to as a stomach bug, Norovirus is highly contagious and transmits real fast from one individual to another. As the name suggests, the virus is a stomach bug, which means the symptoms of the infection show up within the stomach. "Norovirus is a highly contagious virus which causes acute gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea," Dr Jaiprakash Yadav is quoted as saying.

Earlier, in a report, CDC mentioned that Norovirus is a deadly bug that can wreak havoc inside the stomach and is also capable of causing the dreaded stomach flu.

How Does It Spread?

Norovirus, the stomach bug is known for its high transmissibility rate. The mode of transmission of this virus is through the faecal-oral route, which means one can be infected if they come in contact with contaminated food, water or bowel motions. According to experts, the virus can also spread easily by contact with sick people or contaminated surfaces. "The virus spreads through surfaces as well. Therefore, if proper hand hygiene is not maintained properly, it can increase the chances of spread of infection," said Dr. Yadav.

What To Do After Infection?

As discussed, Norovirus infection can lead to diarrhoea and other stomach related ailments. Therefore, experts suggest everyone stay hydrated as a part of the treatment process. Include a good amount of fluid in your diet, drink a lot of water and also consume ORS. Usually, viral gastroenteritis lasts for five to six days or maybe longer. So, the key is to prevent dehydration during the infection period and help the body recoup.

Incubation Period

The average incubation period for Norovirus is 12-48 hours after being exposed to the virus. However, some can also get better within 1-3 days of getting the infection. Below listed are some of the symptoms of this condition that is important to watch out for.

Symptoms of Norovirus

Some of the warning signs of this stomach flu, as listed by the CDC, are:

Diarrhoea Nausea or Vomiting Stomach ache Fever Acute Headache Body aches