New MRSA Strain Alarms Experts: Be Aware Of The Symptoms And Take Precautions

MRSA Bacterium Can Spread From Pigs To Humans

Experts have identified a new strain CC398 of the MRSA bacteria which can spread from pigs to humans. This bacterium is resistant to some antibiotics and is very difficult to treat.

The Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) is a bacteria found on human skin. It was first identified in humans in 1960. The infection caused by this bacterium is resistant to some antibiotics and that is why it is very difficult to treat. It is known to have emerged from pigs in the last 50 years and experts state that it has the potential spread to humans. The World Health Organization has recently considered this bacterial infection as one of the greatest threats to human health. The speculation made by experts is that the bacterium originated due to excessive use to antibiotics while breeding pigs. Though this bacterium does not cause any diseases in pigs, it can spread to humans and cause infections.

Now, experts have identified a new strain, CC398, which can spread even to people who have not been in contact with livestock at all. They are saying that this strain can cause widespread infections among humans if precautions are not taken.

Probable Symptoms Of MRSA

MRSA bacterium infection will show symptoms on a specific part of the body, which has been infected. The symptom could look like a bump on the infected area. The bump will be:

Red in color

Swollen

Painful

Warm to the touch

Full of pus or other drainage

Accompanied by a fever

Transmission Of MRSA

MRSA can spread to humans if a person is in direct or indirect contact with pigs. Crowded places can be risky, and it can also be transmitted via shared equipment and supplies and skin to skin contact. People with abrasions or incisions on the skin are also vulnerable to this infection. Some people may also be carriers.

A Few Prevention Tips

By being aware and following the right precautions, you can easily avoid this infection. Here we bring a few tips for you.

Maintain good hand and body hygiene. Clean hands often, and clean your body regularly, especially after exercise.

Keep cuts, scrapes, and wounds clean and covered until healed.

Avoid sharing personal items such as towels and razors.

Get care early if you think you might have an infection.

The CC398 strain of MRSA can rapidly adapt to human hosts. research shows that a mobile genetic element called phSa3 enables this strain to evade the human immune system.

