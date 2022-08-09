New Monkeypox Symptoms: These Two Signs Can Indicate That You Are Infected

New Monkeypox Symptoms: These Two Signs Can Indicate That You Have Caught The Virus

A study has revealed the two new symptoms of the monkeypox virus infection, that you should never ignore.

The monkeypox infection, which is currently present in over 80 countries accounts for over 18,000 cases globally. The infection is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the smallpox virus family. Keeping in view the nature of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the monkeypox infection as a 'global threat'. Warning people about the high rate of transmissibility of the infection, the global health body has cautioned people against taking the infection and its symptoms lightly. In this article, we reveal two new symptoms of the monkeypox virus infection, that you should never ignore.

New Symptoms of Monkeypox

In a recent study, published in the British Medical Journal, experts have revealed that unlike previous versions of monkeypox, the current virus outbreak causes new symptoms along with the other classic monkeypox signs.

Apart from some of the classic symptoms of monkeypox which includes - rectal pain, sore throat, penile oedema and oral lesions. Two new symptoms - solitary lesions and enlarged tonsils are also on the rise among infected monkeypox patients. However, the authors clarified that there were several limitations including the observational nature of the study, the potential variability in the keeping of medical records, and the fact their patients were from a single medical centre.

Solitary Lesions

In the study, the experts have shown that the first new symptom of the monkeypox virus infection is a solitary lesion. But what is this new symptom all about? Solitary lesions is a single, small and localized skin lesions that can range from mild (harmless warts) to severe (life-threatening) lesions such as melanoma.

Swollen Tonsils or Enlarged Tonsils

The second new symptom of the monkeypox virus infection is an enlarged tonsil or swollen tonsils. According to the experts, a person infected by the monkeypox virus may suffer from both solitary lesions and enlarged tonsils.

Classic Symptoms of Monkeypox

Apart from the above-mentioned two new symptoms of the monkeypox virus infection, an infected patient may also notice these classic symptoms associated with the monkeypox infection.

Fever Chills Swollen lymph nodes Headache Muscle pain or joint pain Skin rashes, and Extreme fatigue

