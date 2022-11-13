New Monkeypox Symptom: Ulcer At Mouth's Corner Can Be 1st Sign of Monkeypox Infection

Ulcer At Mouth's Corner Can Be 1st Sign of Monkeypox Infection

To date, monkeypox continues to remain one of the major health threats globally. and there have been nearly 80,000 cases so far recorded across 106 countries, with 36 deaths.

In a recent study, experts have revealed that the first symptom of monkeypox infection that most people are experiencing is an ulcer at the mouth's corner. Yes, you heard that right. Researchers have warned that the current wave of monkeypox virus infection has come with a very new symptom - an ulcer at the corner of the mouth. This is also documented as the first sign of this infection.

What Is Monkeypox

In the year 2021, just at the time, when life was going back to normalcy after fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was notified about the outbreak and rapid spread of another virus infection - Monkeypox.

The infection which was only found in some isolated parts of South Africa became a major concern for health officials globally. The spread was so rapid, that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorized it as a 'global health threat'.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms of Monkeypox Infection

Some of the symptoms associated with the monkeypox infection are listed below. Note these and make sure to visit a doctor as and when they appear. This way you can not only avoid the infection from turning fatal but also save others from catching the virus from you.

Blisters that are usually red in colour Fever accompanied by chills Swollen lymph nodes Extreme exhaustion or tiredness Headache Muscle aches or back pain Respiratory problems such as sore throat, congestion, etc.

To date, monkeypox continues to remain one of the major health threats globally. and there have been nearly 80,000 cases so far recorded across 106 countries, with 36 deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES