New minimally invasive treatment may help delay knee replacement surgery for osteoarthritis patients

A new minimally invasive procedure may reduce knee pain, improve mobility, and help some people with osteoarthritis postpone or avoid knee replacement surgery.

Knee replacement surgery

In older people, knee osteoarthritis is a leading cause of long-term pain. As the damaged cartilage in the kneecap wears away, walking, climbing, standing for extended periods of time or other activities can cause pain. Many people will eventually need knee replacement surgery but not all need to make the decision before a new, minimally invasive option opens the door.

This procedure is called Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) and preliminary studies indicate that it can alleviate knee pain and restore mobility without a significant surgical procedure.

What is Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE)?

According to Cleveland Clinic, Genicular Artery Embolization is an interventional, non-surgical procedure performed by your interventional radiologist. As part of the process, a thin (small) tube is put inside an artery to go and lead to the blood vessels around the knee. The resulting very small particles are then introduced into the body to target blocked faulty blood vessels that cause inflammation.

Upon reducing inflammation, GAE can help alleviate the pain brought out by knee osteoarthritis. It typically takes 1 to 2 hours, is only minimally invasive and most people go home on the day of their treatment.

How does it help avoid knee replacement surgery?

Their physicians recommend GAE for individuals suffering from mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis who haven't improved from medications, physical therapy or knee injection, but aren't yet ready for knee replacement surgery.

Drs. Kaufman and his colleagues from the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine report that approximately 70% of people reported significant pain reduction and in some cases, a 50% or greater decrease in their pain after the procedure. Patients returned to things such as walking or cycling that they were able to do comfortably.

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They also discovered that patients who seemed to be effective with the treatment experienced pain reduction up to 2-4 years.

What does the research say?

About 270 patients participated in a systematic review and meta-analysis which demonstrated that significantly more knee pain was reduced in those who had GAE and these individuals had improved physical function. The studyauthors determined that the method is promising, but more studies are required to confirm its safety and efficacy.

The study also noted that there were only a few patients who needed knee replacement surgery within two years following GAE.

Is the procedure safe?

Preliminary research indicates that GAEis safe to use. The most common side effects of treatment are mild, healing and localized, for example, discolouration, bruising or a bit of soreness around the treatment area. There do not seem to be significant complications.

Can GAE replace knee replacement surgery?

Not for everyone. For those with severe arthritis and substantial damage to the knees, knee replacement continues to be the treatment of choice. But for many patients, GAE will provide relief from pain and improve their mobility, which will extend or help to avoid surgery for several years.

Research on-going, and this less-invasive method may turn out to be a significant treatment for anyone seeking pain relief before more extensive surgery.

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