New findings highlight nutrient risks after bariatric surgery

A long-term study found bariatric surgery patients faced higher risks of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid deficiencies years after treatment.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 8, 2026 10:06 AM IST

Bariatric surgery. (Image: AI Generated)

Bariatric surgery has long been viewed as an effective method to reduce excess weight and enhance patients' health through significant weight loss for patients struggling with obesity. But a new study has now made people think twice about the long term nutritional consequences of these surgeries as participants who had bariatric surgery were found to be at increased risk of nutrient deficiency years after surgery.

The study published in the National Institute of Health (NIH) titled 'Prevalence of Nutrient Deficiencies Following Bariatric Surgery Long-Term, Prospective Observation' tracked vitamin and mineral levels in 155 patients over almost 10 years following bariatric surgery. Iron, folic acid and B12 deficiencies were found to be significantly increased during long term follow-up especially in patients who had undergone gastric bypass procedures.

The researchers noted that bariatric surgery alters the digestive system in a manner that may lead to deficiencies in nutrients. Although the surgery may assist patients in losing weight by either restricting the amount of food eaten by the patient or by changing their digestion. Researchers also highlighted that it can also make it more difficult for the body to absorb the vitamins and minerals that it needs to function properly. Finally scientists found that iron deficiency has risen from 9 per cent to 18.7 per cent during the study and cases of vitamin B12 deficiency increased from 7.1 per cent to 17.4 per cent including folic acid deficiency which was also significantly greater following surgery.

So what is bariatric surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a general term used to describe surgical procedures that are performed to help in weight loss for individuals who are overweight. The procedures work through two mechanisms and that is by decreasing the size of the stomach or altering the way the digestive system absorbs food and nutrients. According to experts some of the common types of bariatric surgery include sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass.

Healthcare professionals say bariatric surgery can help relieve these medical condition related to obesity such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and heart disease. After surgery however it is important to follow up with the doctor for the long term as there can be nutritional problems that occur over time.

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Nutrient deficiencies after bariatric surgery

One of the most concerning factors researchers found during the examination was that complications that occur after bariatric surgery are often micronutrient deficiencies. This risk can be different for each procedure or depending on what the patient is eating or if they are taking any supplements as directed by their doctors. Here are some common deficiencies reported:

Iron

Vitamin B12

Folic acid

Vitamin D

Calcium

Thiamine

Why is it important to monitor?

The British Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society (BOMSS) states that ongoing nutritional monitoring is recommended following bariatric surgery for the rest of life. Blood tests are recommended every few months and daily supplements of vitamins and minerals are recommended to minimize the risk of deficiency.

Tips to avoid nutrient deficiencies

Although nutrient deficiencies pose risks healthcare professionals suggest that adequate postoperative care can help patients have a healthy nutrient intake. Some basic tips that experts suggest to avoid nutrient deficiencies include:

Consume vitamin and mineral supplements as directed by your doctor

Follow up with health care providers for routine blood tests

Consume healthy and balanced diet

Eat protein foods in every meal

Ensure not to miss the follow-up appointments

Drink plenty of water and drink after exercise

This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making health decisions.

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