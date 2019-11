Forgetting something in the humdrum of our daily life, be it a trivial chore or an important date, is a common occurrence. We consider it quite normal. But when memory loss becomes a regular affair and starts affecting our functional lives, it becomes a disorder. The umbrella term for this forgetting disorder is dementia, a mental health challenge that impairs your cognitive functions. Alzheimer’s disease falls under the category of dementia, which, according to recent WHO data, affects around 50 million people across the world. This world health body also predicts that the numbers are going to triple by 2050.

While research is going on at the global level to manage Alzheimer’s disease in an efficient manner, the last 20 years haven’t seen a new drug for the condition. But in a recent development, China has approved a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease. The Chinese drug regulator, National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has given conditional approval to this drug known as Oligomannate, for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Though the new therapy seems promising, experts are of the opinion that larger trials are necessary before reaching a conclusion about the efficacy of this drug. Expected to be available in China by the end of 2019, this new drug is yet to match the safety and efficacy standards of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

HOW DOES THE NEW DRUG WORK?

Obtained from a category of seaweed—marine brown algae—this new drug aims to work by altering or influencing the brain and gut bacteria connections. Some gut bacteria are known to cause inflammation in the neural pathways of the brain, increasing the risk of various diseases including Alzheimer’s. The functioning of Oligomannate is entirely different from other existing drugs which mostly work by targeting different brain parts or neurochemicals.

WHAT CAUSES ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

As of now, experts haven’t been able to pinpoint the exact culprits behind Alzheimer’s disease. However, two physiological conditions are suspected to potentially increase the risk of impeding healthy brain cell growth. These include neurofibrillary tangles and beta- amyloid plaques. In case of the former condition, twisted fibres inside the brain makes it hard to transport nutrients from one brain cell to another. This causes deterioration of brain cell health. Beta- amyloid plaque, on the other hand, refers to protein build-up in between the nerve cells. This build-up damages the brain cells triggering the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

The first and the most common sign of Alzheimer’s disease is difficulty in remembering things. These signs and symptoms change as the disease progresses. The frequency of these signs shows, how fast or slow your brain in failing to perform its normal cognitive functions. Along with memory loss, mood and behaviour change, confusion, disorientation, difficulty in speaking and walking, are also symptoms that will help you recognize the problem.

RISK FACTORS FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

It is true that the cause of Alzheimer’s disease is yet to be known. However, certain factors can amp up your chances of getting this brain disorder. Here are a few of them.

Age

As you grow old, the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease increases. According to the National Health Service, UK, chances of Alzheimer’s increase by 50 per cent every 5 years after the age of 65. However, people of a younger age bracket may also suffer from this condition. This is called early- or young-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Family History

Another contributing factor behind the increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease could be your genes. Though family history is less likely to up your chances of getting this disease, you get a genetic counselling done if any of your family member or members (especially first degree relatives) suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Down’s syndrome

People suffering from Down’s syndrome has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This is because, the genetic flaw that causes Down’s syndrome can also lead to protein build-up in the brain, increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

WAYS TO REDUCE THE RISK OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Alzheimer’s is a complicated disease, with many risk factors. Yes, it is important to catch the signs. But microscopic changes in the brain begin long before the first signs of distortion even show up. So, it is best to take actions and try to reduce your chance of developing this condition in the first place. Here are ways to do so.

Exercise regularly

According to the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation, US, regular exercise can slow down the rate of brain deterioration by almost 50 per cent. It can also stem further deterioration of brain functions in people suffering from cognitive impairment.

Follow a healthy diet

High consumption of sugary products, low intake of omega-3 fats and the habit of regularly eating outside have been linked with metabolic disorders such as diabetes. These are likely to aggravate problems in the brain’s signaling system. To avoid developing Alzheimer’s, you must include fruits and vegetable such as broccoli, green leafy vegetables and berries in your diet. You can use fish oil supplements to reduce plaque formation in the brain.

Engage in brain stimulating games

Certain games like chess, Sudoku, scrabble, so on and so forth, have been found to keep your brain cells active. Take up games that challenge your brain’s capacity to keep your mind sharp.