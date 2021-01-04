One of the big challenges faced by the medical professionals when it comes to the treatment of neurological disorders is delivering the drugs to the brain. This won’t be a problem anymore. A team of researchers has created a nanoparticle platform to facilitate successful delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain which could open possibilities for the treatment of numerous neurological disorders. Scientists have in the past few decades identified biological pathways leading to neurodegenerative diseases and developed promising molecular agents to target them. However they haven’t been able to successfully translate these findings into clinically approved treatments partly because