New cervical cancer pill shows promise by stopping HPV from turning cancerous: How it works?

India has taken a significant step towards preventing cervical cancer with SHetA2, a first-in-class anti-HPV drug candidate licensed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

New cervical cancer pill shows promise by stopping HPV from turning cancerous

A new oral medication that may hold great promise in the battle against cervical cancer is currently under development. Researchers are working on a new drug known as SHetA2, which has shown positive results in preventing the occurrence of chronic infections from human papillomavirus (HPV) from transforming into cervical cancer. While the objective of this compound is not to cure HPV infection, it may help stop HPV from causing changes in cells that can lead to cancer.

How HPV Increases The Risk Of Cervical Cancer

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Prof. Dr. Suresh Babu, Director Medical & Haemato Oncology, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained more about the HPV virus and how the cervical cancer vaccine will support patients while they deal with the odds.

HPV is amongst the most prevalent sexually transmitted illnesses around the globe, and long-term infections by high-risk types of HPV account for the majority of cervical cancer cases. While many HPV infections disappear without treatment, chronic infections can result in increased production of proteins, leading to failures in normal cellular functions and a greater chance of obtaining precancerous lesions and, eventually, invasive cervical cancer.

How The New SHetA2 Pill Works Against Cervical Cancer

Unlike existing preventive treatments, SHetA2 functions in a different manner. Instead of acting against HPV itself, the new oral treatment is created to interfere with the action of a cancer-inducing protein released by the long-term HPV infection chain. Consequently, by preventing such actions, the scientists believe that their medication may stop the abnormal cervical cells from converting into cancerous or precancerous ones.

While these findings seem promising, experts advise that this is still a work in progress and further clinical trials need to be conducted to establish the long-term safety, effectiveness, and appropriateness of this medication. The drug is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study and has shown promising results at this early stage. However, Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials are yet to be completed before it can be approved for routine clinical use. Until then, it should not be considered a substitute for existing cervical cancer preventive measures.

Cervical cancer is one of the very few types of cancer that can actually be prevented. Vaccination against HPV leads to a decreased likelihood of being infected with the dangerous virus strains, especially if performed before contracting the virus. Regular cervical screening, including Pap tests and testing for HPV, is equally important, as it allows for early diagnosis of the precancerous changes when treatment is most effective.

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Why Cervical Cancer Remains A Major Health Concern In India

Indian society badly needs better prevention methods, as cervical cancer is still a big threat. According to estimations by the Global Cancer Observatory, in 2024, 79,000 cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed, and 36,000 women died of cervical cancer. The disease ranks second among cancers detected in women in India and affects one out of ten women in the population in India.

The development of an effective oral treatment may benefit women with chronic HPV infections and abnormal cells in the cervix, especially in places where specialized treatment is not available. Still, many experts claim that awareness, vaccination, routine screening, and timely follow-up are the most effective tools in fighting the disease.

With further research on SHetA2, one more defense against cervical cancer may become possible. If future research proves its effectiveness, the medication may provide additional defense against this type of cancer.

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