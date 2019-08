A team of researchers discovered that cholecystokinin (CCK), a satiety hormone which is highly expressed in memory formation, could, at higher levels, decrease a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 65 per cent. ©Shutterstock

Imagine how it feels when your near and dear ones lose the ability to think and react, do every day task by themselves and even remember who they are, if not others. Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia, can be crippling. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disorder yet. But now researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis bring a ray of hope to patients and caregivers alike. They have developed a blood test that is 94 per cent accurate at detecting Alzheimer’s disease. And this too before people develop memory loss and confusion.

This blood test can measure tiny levels of amyloid beta protein in the blood. They then use levels to predict how much of this protein has accumulated in the brain. The causes of Alzheimer’s are still unknown. But the disease leads to a build-up of sticky amyloid plaques in the brain. This prevent neurons from communicating with each other, setting off a cascade of further damage.

But scientists now know that amyloid starts building up in the brain up to 20 years before any symptoms show. This can be seen on brain scans. According to them, when blood amyloid levels are combined with two other major risk factors – age and the presence of the gene mutation APOE4 – scientists could spot the disease before it emerged. The test is important because many scientists now believe the brain damage of Alzheimer’s is irreversible. They think that preventive drugs will help. And if scientists knew who would get the disease they could carry out trials on preventative drugs which could stop the condition from ever developing.

FOOD MATTERS, SAY EXPERTS

You might be familiar with the statement, ‘you are what you eat’. The food you consume could also impact your memory, suggests a new study. A team of researchers discovered that cholecystokinin (CCK), a satiety hormone which is highly expressed in memory formation, could, at higher levels, decrease a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 65 per cent, said the study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging.

CCK is found in both the small intestines and the brain. In the small intestines, CCK allows for the absorption of fats and proteins. In the brain, CCK is located in the hippocampus, which is the memory-forming region of the brain. The regulation of when and how much we eat can have some association with how good our memory is. What we eat and what our body does with it affects our brain. This may help to shed further light on how satiety hormones in the blood and brain affect brain function. Researchers hope this study will encourage others to look into the nutritional aspect of diets.

They say that by looking at the nutritional aspect, they can tell if a certain diet could prevent Alzheimer’s disease or prevent progression of the disease. Using data from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), the team looked at CCK in 287 people.

NATURAL WAYS TO MANAGE ALZHEIMER’S

It is almost next to impossible for a layman to learn about the intricacies of human brain and accordingly treat a condition as devastating as Alzheimer’s disease. But we do have a list of natural ways to keep the symptoms under check and lead a better life. Alongside the scientists working on unearthing some breakthrough cure for Alzheimer’s, let us find out the natural ways of healing it.

Mediterranean diet, the best fit for Alzheimer’s disease

Food is the master healer for all ailments. All you need to know is the right diet for Alzheimer’s disease. A study conducted by University of California and Los Angeles (UCLA) states that Mediterranean diet plays a vital role in cracking through the mystery knots in brain. This was published in published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. This diet prevents your brain from developing plaques, a pile of toxic protein – beta amyloid filling up the spaces between your brain nerve cells and tangles which are knotted threads of tau protein within brain cells. Plaques and tangles are known to be the key signs of Alzheimer’s syndrome. Let us go through some of the Mediterranean diet rich foods.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, more specifically the leafy greens like spinach and kale

Non-starchy vegetables like eggplant, cauliflower, artichokes, tomatoes and fennel

Olive oil, almonds and sesame seeds, lentils, chickpeas, oregano, rosemary and parsley

Whole grains

Wild caught fish, seafood twice in a week

Good quality poultry, eggs, cheese, goat milk and probiotic rich yogurt (to be consumed in moderation)

Red meat once a week

Lots of fresh water, some coffee or tea

A regular glass of red wine.

Be physically active



For those who are physically active, there are lesser scopes of developing plaques and tangles in the brain leading to Alzheimer’s syndrome. Burst training or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to keep yourself physically active on a daily basis. Your target should be to get into a healthy body mass index (BMI) range and you can tackle your brain triggers better.

Don’t neglect your job

From now on no more excuses for keeping off from work. Certain professions can act as an anti-Alzheimer drug, showed a study conducted by Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute. Not just that, co-working with your colleagues instead of just dealing with data safeguards your brain from Alzheimer’s, revealed the same study. Getting involved in a social setting leads to better cognitive functions and makes your brain stronger.