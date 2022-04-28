Never Take Paracetamol Tablet With THIS Drink

Experts say that the combination of paracetamol with THIS drink increases the risk of liver toxicity, which is a fatal condition.

Paracetamol is one of the widely used over the counter drugs to treat pain and reduce high temperatures. From chronic headaches to cold and flu, this medicine works wonders in providing instant relief to many health conditions. In the last two years, the usage of Paracetamol has increased and the reason is COVID, which causes similar symptoms.

Avoid Mixing It With THIS Drink

There are many drugs available in the market to treat mild to moderate fever, however, paracetamol which is also known as acetaminophen is also used in treating mild symptoms of cold and flu. But, did you know there are some rules that one should follow while consuming this drug for treating illnesses? One should never mix this drug with anything and everything. Why? because mixing Paracetamol with drinks can lead to severe side effects and can even be threatening to your life.

When we talk about consuming medicines, one needs to understand that every medicine or drug works differently. This is why it is important to ask your physician about how to take the medicines. While some drugs work best when taken empty stomach, some work better with foods and drinks. As far as paracetamol tablets are concerned, the only drink that one should avoid is - Alcohol. It can be any type of alcohol, such as beer, whiskey, gin, etc.

Why You Should Avoid Alcohol?

One is advised to avoid intake of alcohol with paracetamol because alcohol contains ethanol. When you mix paracetamol with ethanol, it may lead to some the serious health issues such as -

Nausea Vomiting Headaches Fainting Loss of co-ordination

Therefore, think before popping paracetamol with alcohol. Also, taking paracetamol right after a night of heavy drinking to get rid of hangovers can put you in grave danger, or may lead to fatal conditions. Experts say that the combination of paracetamol and alcohol increases the risk of liver toxicity, which is a fatal condition. Apart from causing severe liver ailments, alcohol when mixed with paracetamol can also reduce the effectiveness of the drug. And this is not just paracetamol, combining alcohol with any other drug is not a great idea.

How Much Is 'Too Much'?

Apart from intaking paracetamol with alcohol, one should also know the right amount of this drug that is advisable for consumption. Here is the chart that you need to follow:

Adults can consume 1 gram of paracetamol per dose and 4 grams (4000 mg) per day. Going beyond this limit can lead to liver toxicity. If you take 3 drinks of alcohol every day, do not have more than 2 grams of paracetamol after consulting your doctor.

Children above 2 years, use a pediatric form of paracetamol after consulting the doctor.

What if someone takes liquid paracetamol? In the case of liquid paracetamol, one must measure the quantity before consuming it. Overdosage of liquid medicine is one of the common mistakes people make, which not only leads to severe conditions but also doesn't know any positive effects. For those who are taking the chewable paracetamol tablets, it is a must that they should chew the medicine properly before swallowing it. Another word of advice - Even if you are taking paracetamol in limited quantities, do not take it regularly for any condition.

What Happens When You Overdose On Paracetamol?

Everything should be consumed in a limited quantity. Consuming drugs in unlimited quantities can do more harm to your body than good. The same is the case for paracetamol. However, here are some of the side effects of over-consumption of paracetamol.

Avoid Using It On A Daily Basis

People who have a history of alcoholism or liver problems should avoid popping paracetamol without consulting the doctors. Also, after taking the medicine, make sure to track the signs of allergic reactions - such as hives; difficulty breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat. In case if any of these show up, seek emergency medical help.