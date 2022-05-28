- Health A-Z
Womanhood has no strict definition to it. For some women, it's strength; for others, it's tenderness. So every person deals with things differently. But when it comes to menstruation, it's not just a woman bleeding; menstruation itself is an emotion. So to some extent, women still are not very comfortable showing how they feel during their cycle.
Bleeding every month for years is not just limited to a woman's capability to reproduce a new life but many other factors that the people around them tend to forget. Unfortunately, we have grown up in an environment where people think it's just another ordinary day for a woman to bleed. But Diksha Chhabra, Fitness And PCOS Expert, shares multiple factors that come along, sometimes even before the cycle starts.
To uplift a menstrual friendly environment, the right to safe and hygienic periods is still a dream for many women. Making any organization a period friendly workplace is the need of the hour that can only be achieved by breaking the myths around menstruation. In today's times, access to sanitary napkins has helped girls and women worldwide study, work, and travel conveniently. But how much period benefits women at work receive in their workplaces remains an unanswered question. Everyone is aware of what menstruation is but very few men and women treat this topic as the need of the hour.
The mood swings, the pain and cramps, the bleeding just because women don't openly show their pain, cramps, uneasiness, it doesn't mean that our bodies are built to take all of that pain, mood swings and whatnot. Young girls and women bleed for seven days straight. This way, not only women will be able to feel how we think freely, but it will give the men also a glimpse of how periods are something which shouldn't be taken for granted. Women should also realize that it is okay to take a break during menstruation.
