Neck swelling that wasn’t ‘normal’: The silent face of TB people often ignore

Your body gives you signals. Do not wait for them to become louder. Awareness is not just information it is protection.

Dr Shweta Garg

A young patient walked into my OPD with a small swelling on the side of his neck. No pain. No major complaints. Just a slowly increasing lump that he had been ignoring for weeks. "Gland hogi theek ho jayegi," he said casually. But when we performed FNAC, the diagnosis was something most people don't expect tubercular lymphadenitis, a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. This is where awareness becomes critical.

TB Is Not Always in the Lungs

When people hear the word "TB," they immediately think of cough, fever, or lung disease. But tuberculosis is not limited to the lungs. In many cases, especially in India, TB affects other parts of the body and lymph nodes are among the most common sites. This condition is called tubercular lymphadenitis, and it often presents as a simple swelling most commonly in the neck, but sometimes in the armpit or other areas.

The biggest problem? It is painless, slow, and easy to ignore.

The Symptoms People Miss

Unlike infections that cause obvious pain or redness, lymph node TB can be deceptively silent.

Common signs include:

A swelling in the neck or armpit Gradual increase in size Usually painless in early stages Sometimes soft or matted nodes In later stages, it may discharge pus

In some patients, there may be fever, weight loss, or weakness but many do not have these classic symptoms. And that is where the danger lies.

You may like to read

The Habit of Ignoring "Gaanth"

During my work in rural and semi-urban areas of Chhatarpur, where we have screened over 1.5 lakh people across 320+ villages, I have seen a repeated pattern.

People notice a lump and wait.

They try local treatments and wait.

They assume it is "normal" and wait.

By the time they come to the hospital, the swelling has increased, or complications have started.

This delay is not due to negligence it is due to lack of awareness.

Over the years, I have personally diagnosed more than 5000 cases of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, many of them presenting only as a simple swelling. This reflects how common yet under-recognized this condition is.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

The good news is tubercular lymphadenitis is completely treatable. But the key is early diagnosis. A simple test like FNAC (Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology) can often confirm the diagnosis quickly. In some cases, a biopsy or additional tests may be required.

What many people don't realize is that:

A small, painless swelling today can become a complicated condition tomorrow if ignored.

Early detection means:

Faster recovery Less complications Better outcomes

Treatment Is Effective If Started on Time

Once diagnosed, patients are started on anti-tubercular therapy (ATT), which is highly effective when taken properly. Most patients respond well and recover completely.

However, incomplete treatment or delay can lead to:

Persistent swelling Sinus formation (pus discharge) Recurrence

This is why proper medical guidance and adherence to treatment are essential.

A Message That Needs to Reach Every Home Not every swelling is cancer. Not every lump is dangerous. But every unexplained swelling deserves attention.

If you or someone in your family has:

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

A neck or armpit swelling lasting more than 2 3 weeks A lump that is increasing in size Or any unusual persistent symptom Do not ignore it. Get it checked. Because in many cases, what seems small on the outside may be something significant on the inside.

Final Thought

As a doctor, I have seen how one simple test at the right time can change the entire course of a patient's life. Your body gives you signals. Do not wait for them to become louder. Awareness is not just information it is protection.