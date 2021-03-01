The changing nature of the way we work has taken a toll on a lot of people’s health. Sitting for long hours at the desk or sitting in front of the screen can lead to neck problems. In fact pain in the neck is believed to be the fourth leading cause of disability around the globe after conditions like ischemic heart disease cerebrovascular disease and lower respiratory infection. It can make daily life difficult as well by affecting your productivity sleep patterns and enjoying personal time with your family. Stress bad posture being obese or overweight muscle inflammation arthritis and