The changing nature of the way we work has taken a toll on a lot of people’s health. Sitting for long hours at the desk or sitting in front of the screen can lead to neck problems. In fact, pain in the neck is believed to be the fourth leading cause of disability around the globe after conditions like ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and lower respiratory infection. It can make daily life difficult as well by affecting your productivity, sleep patterns, and enjoying personal time with your family. Stress, bad posture, being obese or overweight, muscle inflammation, arthritis and injuries are some of the common factors that lead to neck pain. Also Read - If you don’t wear mask in Haryana, you will get 5 free masks

How You Can Treat Neck Pain?

It is extremely essential to manage your neck pain before it gets too late. So, here are some ways you can treat neck pain: Also Read - Ghee benefits for hair: Get rid of hair problems with clarified butter

Yoga

One of the most ancient practices that help people suffering from chronic problems such as neck pain. Studies have shown that a yoga session helps relax the body, stretch the muscles, increase blood circulation, and reduce pain in the neck. Not only that, the benefits of yoga range from reducing pain perception to improving mobility. Cow pose, child’s pose, cat pose and corpse pose are some of the yoga asanas that you can try. Also Read - Skin benefits of omega-3 fatty acids: 5 foods high in this type of fat

Herbs

Herbal treatment is one of the oldest treatments that has been in existence for thousands of years. This type of treatment can be infused like a tea, applied as an ointment, or added to bathwater. Devil’s claw is one of the most popular herbal remedies used for treating neck and back pain. Other herbs that may help are kudzu, menthol, and camphor.

Massage

Whether you are feeling tense or sore, massage therapy can help relieve the pain and relax your muscles. In a similar way, it can help someone suffering from chronic neck pain. Several studies have found that massage therapy can help treat neck pain and improve motion. But it will be effective when performed by a professional massage therapist. Massaging the affected area will ease up the sore muscles and provide relief.

Acupuncture

It is an old-age holistic practice that involves pressing needles into the skin to treat problems. The main purpose of this natural treatment is to relieve pain, but it is also used to treat other health problems. An acupuncture session may last depend on the severity of the problem. Preliminary research has shown that acupuncture stimulates biochemical changes that help bring relief and provide other benefits.

Lifestyle Changes

Regardless of what problem you are suffering from, an unhealthy lifestyle is one of the main culprits behind problems like neck pain. Making some lifestyle changes can help provide relief. Some of these changes include practising a good posture, getting a good night’s sleep, regular neck exercise and taking breaks between work to stretch. These changes might reduce strain and relieve neck pain.

Note: While these are natural practices that can help relieve problems like neck pain, it is important to consult a medical practitioner before opting for any of these treatments.