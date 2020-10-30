Are you suffering from constant unbearable neck pain? Don’t worry! We get it. Neck pain can be painful and it brings along mental stress and worries. But, ever wondered what causes this acute pain? Well, muscle tension and back strain are common causes of why your neck is hurting more these days. The pain usually centers on one location in your neck, but it can also spread. This type of pain can lead to stiffness around your neck muscles. So, what can you do to get rid of the pain? For ages, people have resorted to physiotherapy and acupressure to relieve neck pain. Below, you will discover how pressure points might relieve your neck pain. Also Read - 4 expert-recommended yoga poses to relieve shoulder and neck pain

How does acupressure work?

Before we discuss the various acupressure points that can help you get rid of the neck pain, let's know how it works. According to studies, acupressure is not universally accepted as a neck pain treatment. However, researchers have stated that if the needles in acupressure stimulate the chemicals in your body that are required to fight neck pain, it can work wonders.

Five acupressure points that can help you get rid of your neck pain are:

Jia Jing

This point is located in the muscles of the shoulders, about halfway between your neck and your arms. According to various studies, this point is an extremely important acupressure point for headaches and muscle tension. It may also successfully treat the pain of a sore or stiff neck. Be aware that stimulating this point may induce labor and should, therefore, be avoided during pregnancy.

He Gu

This point is on the ‘web’ fold of your skin which is between your thumb and the forefinger. According to reflexologists, stimulating this point can help you get rid of several body part pains, including your neck. But, once again, stimulating this point should be avoided during pregnancy. As this can be dangerous for a mom-to-be and her baby.

Wind Pool

The Feng Chi point is behind your earlobe, toward the top of your neck, and the base of your skull. This is a very sensitive point of your body. This point is used to treat everything from fatigue to a headache. There are times when you suffer from neck pain due to improper sleeping position. Stimulating this pressure point can help you get rid of that pain.

Heaven’s Pillar

This point is generally found on either side of your neck towards the base of your skull. It is very close to where your backbone begins – right above your shoulders. Stimulating this point may help release swollen lymph nodes that can cause a sore neck.

Zhong Zu

Last and one of the most important acupressure points for your neck pain is Zhong Zu. This point is located between the knuckles above your pinky and ring fingers. This pressure point helps in stimulating various parts of your brain and it helps in activating and promoting blood circulation which in a way helps in getting rid of the neck pain.

NOTE: This should not be considered as a substitute for physician’s advice. Please consult your treating physician for more details.