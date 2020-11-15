You are probably reading this article on your smartphone or some other handheld device. The digital nature of our current lifestyle often takes a toll on our health. While smartphones and gadgets are useful for us they don’t seem so good for the body as they can cause neck pain and aches. When we continuously look at our phone or any other gadget it leads to a problem called 'text neck'. It is believed that people who spend more than 5 hours every day looking at their phones can experience serious text neck aches and pain. Muscle tightness caused at