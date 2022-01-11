Neck Pain & Shoulder Stiffness More Common In Winters; Expert-Approved Tips To Tackle The Issue

Want to get rid of the neck pain and shoulder pain induced by the cold weather? Here are some expert-approved tips to manage the problem and get rid of the pain in no time.

Stiffness and pain in the upper body area can be annoying; it hinders your regular life and ability to perform simple activities. You might have woken up from sleep, had a long journey, the new pillow, long hours of a desk job, and now you are experiencing neck pain or shoulder constraint. This can be a slight pain, or you are unable to move an inch of your neck. In fact, some may feel like swelling and sprain, making it irritating if, stays more than a day.

The changing weather affects our body in several ways, and as temperature drops in the cold weather, you ought to encounter more pain and stiffness in the neck and other parts of the body.

Reasons That Increase Neck And Shoulder Stiffness In Winters

Some of the common reasons that increase the problem of neck pain and shoulder stiffness are:

Lack of motion: As the winter approaches, the body muscles and joints get tight, making it lose its movement. People tend to stay inside and warm, avoid physical activities for a long time.

Posture: With the new normal in the COVID pandemic , people have started "work-from-home" and working extra hours in the wrong body posture. Sedentary leisure activities are making people lazy and increasing health issues.

Obtuse Blood Circulation: The constriction of blood vessels interrupts or slows down the blood flow in the body; the process is known as Vasoconstriction which, leads to tightness in muscles and pain.

Weather change: Every individual has different adaptability and immune resistance, which might get affected by the seasonal change. In cold weather, the body fluids, joints, and muscles feel stiff due to shifts in the outer surrounding.

Confined space or position: Muscles cramps are common if body muscle remains in the same position for a long time. Staying in an uncomfortable posture or being held for a long time also causes stiffness or pain.

Nervous breakdown: Feeling anxious, suffocated, or fear triggers negative responses that cause pain and discomfort.

Slouching or upright: The cold weather makes us often lazy that generates stiffness. And to deal with it-we move the neck and shoulder, which sometimes lead to additional distress.

Ways To Tackle Neck Pain Or Shoulder Stiffness

Wear full sleeves sweater and stay warm during the winter season vulnerable parts (joints & muscles) of your body. Wear a muffler and scarf around your neck if you are sensitive in cold weather.

Avoid sitting in the same position or posture for a long time. If you have a desk job, take small breaks. Move and stretch your shoulder and neck muscles to avoid stiffness and pain.

Change your working position from sitting to standing and vice-versa. This also improves blood circulation in the body and reduces the problem of high blood pressure levels.

Be aware of your neck and shoulder positioning while working, gaming, watching TV.

Use a heat pack and cautiously try to do mild neck and shoulder exercises in cases of excessive pain. Take a hot/warm water bath to loosen up the stiff shoulders.

Make sure to exercise and stay active on a daily basis. In winter body loses less heat making muscles tight and painful. Exercises improve blood circulation and relieve muscle cramping or pain. Do exercises focused on shoulder & neck areas.

If you don't have time for a workout or exercise, go for a walk for at least 30 minutes to move your stiff joint and relax the muscles.

Avoid hunching and sloppy or curled posture while sitting, standing, or in sleep. Avoid too high or too low pillow if you have pain sleep without a pillow on a hard surface to help ease the pain.

Maintain right posture, allow your shoulders to be relaxed-gently down and chin straight.

Calm your nervous system with hot herbal beverages to soothe your brain, mind, and body. Try meditations or power yoga to strengthen your mental and emotional stability. It can lower the issues like nervous breakdowns that trigger pain or stiffness in the neck and shoulder.

Sometimes you can experience pain for a long time, don't take it lightly, and seek the help of a physiotherapist. Do not ignore repeated stiffness and pain as they can be symptoms of another disease. Consult a healthcare expert and treatment for your pain.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ashutosh Jha, Consultant Orthopedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad)

Disclaimer: The remedies/tips mentioned in this article may sometimes cause unwanted reactions especially in people with underlying conditions or react to certain medications.Readers are advised toexercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.